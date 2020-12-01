Veteran Energy and Utilities Executive to Leverage His 30-Years of Industry Experience to Expand Company Footprint in Clean and Traditional Energy



FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in online energy procurement, today introduced energy-industry veteran David Braun as its new Vice President of Partnerships & Renewables. In this role, David will leverage his 30+ years of experience and relationships across the energy, utilities, and renewables fields to grow Transparent Energy’s industry and vertical market channel partnerships, while also driving the company’s capabilities and opportunities in the rapidly growing clean energy space.

Prior to joining Transparent Energy, David was President at renewable generator and energy-storage developer GlidePath Power Solutions, where he led operations, maintenance, and asset management of the firm’s 400 MW portfolio of wind, solar and energy-storage projects. Since the early 2000s, David has held executive leadership roles in sales, marketing, risk management and operations at a who’s who of national energy companies, including Engie Resources, Direct Energy, Exelon Energy, ComEd, and Hospital Energy.

“David’s extensive energy experience, knowledge, and relationships are going to be a major asset for Transparent Energy as we continue our meteoric growth,” said Dustin Scarpa, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Transparent Energy. “With his broad and deep skill set, David would have brought immediate value to any company he wished to join; that he chose to bring his talents to Transparent Energy says a lot about what we have accomplished as a company and, just as importantly, where we are going. We are delighted to welcome David to our team.”

David Braun’s hiring comes on the heels of Transparent Energy’s historic procurement of over 1 billion kWh of green energy for Westchester Power, a program of Sustainable Westchester. With a growing number of large commercial, industrial, and institutional organizations looking for ways to cost-effectively green their portfolios, Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement, is ideally positioned to fulfill this need.

“I’m excited to be joining Transparent Energy at a time when my experience and extensive network of relationships across the energy industry can be so useful,” said David Braun, Vice President, Partnerships & Renewables, at Transparent Energy. “I truly believe, along with Dustin and team, that Transparent Energy has a unique opportunity to grow its business and advance its reputation as the industry’s best choice for commercial, industrial, and institutional energy buyers.”

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for energy procurement and energy advisory services. The company’s clients include large automotive, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent has driven millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

