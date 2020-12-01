Melitron-manufactured outdoor digital menu boards and digital signage built with Samsung OHF series displays can be found at most of the top quick service restaurant chains across Canada today, with rollout continuing through 2021.

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains across Canada are going digital at the drive-thru with the help of Melitron Corporation and Samsung Electronics Canada. Melitron, a Guelph-based manufacturer of integrated metal enclosure systems for technology products, partnered with Samsung Canada in 2017 to design and manufacture weatherproof, highly durable outdoor digital menu board and signage systems with fully integrated Samsung displays for one of the first large scale quick service restaurant chains in Canada to adopt digital at the drive-thru. Today, Melitron-manufactured outdoor digital menu boards and outdoor digital signage can be found at most of the top quick service restaurant chains across Canada.



"Samsung OHF series display technology with its extreme temperature tolerance and high visibility even in direct sunlight was first introduced to the market in 2016, presenting us with the opportunity to manufacture commercial grade digital signage and kiosks built for the outdoors,” said Mike Turner, President and CEO at Melitron. “Today, over 10,000 Samsung OHF series displays are lighting up drive-thrus across Canada in Melitron-manufactured outdoor digital menu boards and digital signage. Thousands more are planned for rollout through 2021.”

“Melitron has integrated Samsung’s innovative OHF series display technology into well-designed, highly durable outdoor digital menu boards and digital signage solutions,” said Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Canada. “Their in-house-manufacturing approach ensures a superior quality product, reliable production schedules, and well-executed rollout complete with fast and efficient on-site installation and setup. The speed of development, manufacturing and deployment combined with their commitment to quality and service excellence has been impressive, making them an ideal business partner for Samsung Canada and leading quick service restaurant clients."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 70 per cent of restaurant revenues came from drive-thru orders, making a clear case for quick service restaurants to invest in digital technology. The digital approach has shown to increase sales by promoting the right products at the right time through automatic menu changes based on time of day, such as from breakfast to lunch to dinner, and according to the weather, like advertising ice cream during hot weather, for example.

Digital at the drive-thru has become even more essential to restaurant revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic as dining areas closed and order sizes at the drive-thru increased.

Looking ahead, quick service restaurants that have made the switch to digital are well positioned to quickly adopt new levels of service at the drive-thru, such as customized menus and promotions based on each unique visitor.

For more information about Melitron Outdoor Digital Signage and Kiosk Solutions, visit www.melitron.com/digital-signage. For more information on Samsung Digital Display solutions, visit Samsung.com/ca/business.

About Melitron

Melitron is a leading designer, manufacturer and contract manufacturing services provider of durable metal enclosures and electro-mechanical systems for electronics and electrical products with a focus on smart design, superior quality and exceptional service. The Company also offers a Melitron-branded, fully customizable line of indoor and outdoor digital signage and kiosk solutions, including outdoor digital menu boards, featuring leading electronics brands. The Company’s contract manufacturing services take projects and new product introductions from concept to design and prototyping through to production manufacturing, finishing, electro-mechanical systems integration, delivery and installation. The Company’s world class facilities feature the most advanced technologies in manufacturing, robotics and automation, and are certified to meet the stringent standards of regulatory requirements across industries. Established in 1995, Melitron Corporation is a privately-held Canadian company located in Guelph, Ontario, which is situated along the corridor between Toronto and Waterloo Region in Southwestern Ontario, Canada’s most populous region. For more information, visit www.melitron.com.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2020, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study." "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

