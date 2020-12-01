Partner to Distribute Safe-T’s ZoneZero™ SDP Solution, Which Allows Access to Applications and Services Only After Trust Has Been Verified

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, and Systematika Distribution Srl (“Systematika”), one of the leading operating companies in the distribution of solutions for the Professional Information Technology market, has signed an agreement for the distribution of Safe-T’s ZoneZeroTM SDP in Italy.

Safe-T's ZoneZero SDP solution is a valuable addition to any organization, enabling enterprises to provide secure and transparent access to internal applications, services, and data. Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology eliminates the need to open incoming ports in the organization’s firewall, thereby delivering seamless, effective and secure processes with a true separation between the data plane and the control plane, all built on top of the existing network setups, thus not requiring costly and timely changes in infrastructure.

“With over 35 years as a leading distributor of advanced technology solutions, Systematika is a perfect match for our ZoneZero solutions,” said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. “The addition of Systematika, a high-value partner with an impressive customer base, to our channel network will enable us to expand the introduction of our solutions and further promote our game changing products in Italy.”

The ZoneZero SDP solution is part of Safe-T’s ZoneZero Perimeter Access Orchestration suite, which provides central management of all secure-access technologies and allows organizations to implement a valid Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) architecture beyond the perimeter.

“Safe-T’s solutions will enhance our existing product offerings and services in the key area of cybersecurity,” said Franco Puricelli, the Managing Director of Systematika. “Keeping organizations safe from attacks and data leakage by securing the access itself, is critical and crucial, and even more so in this pandemic scenario. Thanks to Safe-T’s solutions, we will be able to support our partners and their customers to accomplish this mission.”

About Systematika

Systematika has been for over 35 years one of the most important operating companies in the distribution of solutions for the Professional Information Technology market.

A real point of reference for ICT operators, Systematika places the accent on "high-tech" distribution: not only an offer of innovative and reliable technologies, but also a series of training services, pre-sales support, workshops, marketing initiatives, incentives and consultancy completely available to its partners.

The core business focused on software - from marketing to consulting, from training to specific support for partners - allows Systematika to acquire and offer valuable skills and high professionalism, without sacrificing the breadth of the offer.

Qualified and professional staff, operational consistency in the choice of Qualified IT Resellers, competence and special attention to the evolution of IT are the main strengths on which Systematika bases the relationship with the customer, guaranteeing reliability, continuity and growth. For more information, please visit, https://systematika.it/ .

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its ZoneZero™ SDP solution, the potential of the relationship with Systematika Distribution Srl, the benefits of partnership between Safe-T and Systematika Distribution Srl to organizations in Italy and the potential of the ZoneZero™ SDP solution and/or the distribution agreement to address market need and/or demand in Italy. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

