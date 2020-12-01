ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimi Green, an online custom dog collar boutique, is launching a holiday collection filled with new festive designs that will help you and your pup spread holiday cheer. Known for their high-quality and stylish dog collars and accessories, these collars are durable even for the most active dogs and can be customized to fit your dog’s unique personality.



The Mimi Green holiday collection features luxurious velvet materials, as well as festive designs and colors. What’s more, these collars are extremely personalizable. Known for their personalized dog collars , Mimi Green allows for personalization of every collar down to every detail, from the nylon webbing to the buckle style and text font, making it the perfect gift for friends, family, and your own dog as well.

The newest addition to their Holiday collection is ‘Starlight’ Velvet. These collars are made with Swiss glitter velvet ribbon and are handmade to order right here in the United States. There are eight great holiday glitter colors to choose from like red, gold, navy, and evergreen. You also have 24 nylon webbing colors to choose from, giving you the ability to truly create a collar that is customized to match your pup’s personality.

Mimi Green also offers other holiday collars and accessories for you to gift your pup this year. Their HO-HO-HO Santa Embroidered Velvet Dog Collar, which comes in a bright and festive red, is a popular choice. The words “HO-HO-HO” are stitched across the collar by hand in a color as white as snow.

The dog collar boutique also is offering holiday herringbone colors in red, apple green, and leaf green. This collar can be further personalized with a red or forest green nylon webbing. Mimi Green’s Elf Green and Gold Tinsel holiday collar is another fun option for the holiday season.

Want your dog’s collar to sparkle like the lights on your tree? Mimi Green’s holiday glitter dog collar is the perfect choice. This collar allows you to choose from silver, gold, or black glitter & red or green nylon webbing.

For those who like to enhance their dog’s look, Mimi Green has holiday accessories available as well. They offer a washable Poinsettia dog collar flower handmade with American made wool felt. Also available is the holiday velveteen dog collar bow tie, which is soft to the touch and is available in six holiday colors.

Mimi Green’s dog collars, leashes, and accessories are hand made in New Mexico and known for high-quality, fashionable dog collars and accessories.

To see the entire holiday dog collar and accessory collection, visit https://www.shopmimigreen.com/christmas-gifts-for-dogs/.

About Mimi Green

Mimi Green, a provider of industry leading designs, personalized pet collars, leads, harnesses and accessories since 2007; merges form, function and durability into each of their handmade products. Valuing customer, employee and product, Mimi Green prescribes to best practices including low waste production and compostable shipping as well as providing health care and living wages. Available online and worldwide at select retailers. For more information, visit Mimi Greens website at https://www.shopmimigreen.com/.

