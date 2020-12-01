Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Protective Clothing: Demand and Innovation Spurred by the Covid-19 Pandemic " report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a wealth of information on the market for medical protective clothing and the latest innovations in this sector.



Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred innovation in fabrics with antiviral properties for medical protective clothing, according to a 48-page report in Issue 69 of Performance Apparel Markets from the global business information company Textiles Intelligence.



Medical protective clothing has long played a vital role in ensuring the safety of health care workers, the patients they treat and the general public. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of medical protective clothing to the fore.



This is because medical protective clothing and other items of personal protective equipment (PPE) play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the disease.



COVID-19 can be caught by breathing in droplets of body fluids expelled from an infected person as he or she coughs, sneezes or speaks. It is also possible to catch COVID-19 by touching a surface that has been contaminated by droplets of body fluids landing on it and then touching the eyes, nose or mouth.



COVID-19 is caused by a novel coronavirus, and so the rapid development of antiviral finishes and fabrics with antiviral properties has been seen as a priority by a number of the performance textile industry's key players, including Ascend Performance Materials (Ascend), Carrington Textiles, HeiQ, Milliken & Company (Milliken), Polygiene, and Rudolf Group.



Such developments are now being used in the manufacture of a number of protective products such as face masks and reusable gowns, and it is hoped that these products will help to prevent the spread of the disease while also protecting health care workers as they treat COVID-19 patients.



However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has also presented significant challenges to suppliers of medical protective clothing and PPE.



Early in the pandemic, global demand for medical protective clothing and PPE was outstripping supply and shortages of single-use products such as face masks -- which are made from various materials, including nonwoven fabrics -- were particularly acute.



As Western countries attempted to stockpile PPE, their dependence on China for supplies was highlighted as a major concern.



In an attempt to overcome this issue, a number of nonwovens manufacturers have focused on "nearshoring" and invested in new production facilities in order to serve domestic markets.



Also, manufacturers of consumer products such as fashion apparel have responded to the call for medical protective clothing and PPE, and several have adapted their supply chains at an impressive speed in order to further boost supplies. Companies that have risen to the challenge include Burberry, Cone Denim, Fanatics, HanesBrands, Kontoor Brands, Nike and Prada.



Looking to the future, attention is being turned to the development of products that are made from environmentally sustainable materials. This has been highlighted as an area of concern because most single-use products, such as face masks, are made from materials incorporating synthetic fibres derived from petroleum products rather than fibres derived from renewable sources. Furthermore, most synthetic fibres are not biodegradable.



Meanwhile, demand for medical protective clothing and PPE will remain high for the duration of the pandemic. As yet, no effective treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 had been found and therefore medical protective clothing and PPE will continue to play a critical role in controlling the spread of the disease.

Key Topics Covered:



1. SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION

3. PURPOSES OF MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

4. TYPES OF MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Gowns

Coveralls

Scrubs

Surgical scrubs

Non-surgical scrubs

Full body suits

Laboratory coats

Accessories worn by health care workers

Gloves

Footwear covers

Independent sleeves

Safety glasses and face shields

Surgical masks

Disposable plastic aprons

Scrub hats

5. ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES OF MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Barrier protection

Antimicrobial properties

Comfort

Practical design

Compatibility with other items of PPE

Appropriate size and fit

Ease of donning and removal

Durability

Resistance to undesirable effects

Resistance to linting

Flame resistance

Static resistance

Stain resistance

Wrinkle resistance

Aesthetic appeal

Colours used for medical protective clothing

Patterns used for medical protective clothing

6. MATERIALS USED IN THE MANUFACTURE OF MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Single-use medical protective clothing

Impact of single-use medical protective clothing items on the environment

Reusable medical protective clothing

Comfort

7. MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING AND THE PREVENTION OF CROSS-INFECTION

Emergence of novel infections

Health care associated infections (HCAIs)

Potential of medical protective clothing to cause cross-infection

Effect of laundering on the presence of microorganisms

8. STANDARDS FOR MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING AND PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET FOR MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for personal protective equipment (PPE)

Price increases and counterfeit products

Key providers of medical protective apparel and materials used in the manufacture of medical protective apparel

Challenges and opportunities

9. INNOVATIONS IN MATERIALS FOR MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Ahlstrom-Munksjo: Extia Protect, TrustShield, and ViroSel fabrics

Extia Protect

TrustShield

Argar: AVirTex fabrics

Ascend Performance Materials (Ascend): Acteev Protect

Burlington: Isolite, Maxima, MaxPro and XALT fabrics

Carrington Textiles (Carrington): antiviral and antibacterial fabrics for medical apparel and workwear

DuPont: Tyvek 1222A fabric

Milliken & Company (Milliken): Biosmart and Perimeter fabrics

Suominen: Fibrella Shield

10 INNOVATIONS IN ANTIVIRAL FINISHES FOR MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

HeiQ: HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03

Polygiene: ViralOff

Proneem: Viral Stop

Rudolf Group: RUCO-BAC AGP

11. OUTLOOK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6m8sq



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900