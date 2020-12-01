ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Modula Gesellschaft für digitale Transformation mbH (“Modula”) from funds managed by Alpina Capital Partners LLP (“Alpina Partners”, “Alpina”) and private shareholders. Modula is a market leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) solutions for the German-speaking manufacturing market.



Headquartered in Ettlingen, Germany, Modula offers tailored ERP and MES solutions that deliver the advantages of digital transformation to mid-market companies. Modula’s impressive solutions include its flagship ERP and MES products, oxaion and SYNCOS, respectively, which serve customers across sectors including medical technology, automotive, electronics, plastics, metals and logistics. Modula also offers two more targeted ERP products: cimERP, a discrete manufacturing ERP, and TopLog, an equipment and rental management ERP. Modula has more than 500 customers across 35 countries and nearly 300 employees throughout its German and Austrian offices.

Upon close, this transaction will provide Aptean a large-scale geographic expansion into the German, Austrian and Swiss markets, following its successful acquisition of agiles, an ERP software company serving the Food and Beverage industry, in October 2020. With end markets focused on the discrete manufacturing segment, Modula is a strong strategic fit for Aptean. Meanwhile, Modula’s customers will benefit from Aptean’s global scale, accelerated innovation and access to Aptean’s broad resources and complementary products.

“Modula offers best-in-class solutions to its customers and we have been impressed by their team’s substantial investments in product development over the past several years,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “Our two companies serve a similar customer base in different parts of the world and we are eager to bolster our presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Modula has an experienced management team with a demonstrated track record of success, and we look forward to working with their team to further enhance Modula’s market-leading suite of discrete manufacturing ERP and MES products.”

“We are pleased to be joining Aptean, a true innovator,” said Volker Schinkel, CEO of Modula. “With Aptean’s resources, industry knowledge and global scale, we will together accelerate our growth strategy and enhance our products for the benefit of our customers. This announcement is a testament to the hard work of the entire Modula team and the strength of our differentiated offerings. We are excited for the many opportunities ahead to expand our leadership in the software solutions sector.”

“When Alpina invested in 2015, we were excited about the innovation and growth potential of the business. Volker and his team have done a fantastic job in scaling the group and have grown the business well above market rates. Utilizing modern ERP and MES software applications, the team has tripled revenues over the past five years. Aptean is an ideal partner for the next phase of Modula’s journey,” said Florian Strehle, a Partner at Alpina.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

About Modula

As an IT strategy partner and solution provider for the manufacturing industry, Modula supports mid-market companies on their way to digital transformation. Modula combines the technology, project and market experience of four successful software providers in the areas of ERP and MES that have specialized in the requirements of mid-market companies: cimdata Software GmbH, Logis GmbH, oxaion gmbh and SYNCOS GmbH. Modula software solutions serve 500 customers in over 35 countries. The company group operates from 12 branches in Germany and Austria.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,000 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

About Alpina Partners

Alpina Partners is an independent technology investment firm focusing on small and mid-sized businesses in Europe with strong technical USPs. Alpina Partners supports entrepreneurs and management teams to implement its growth strategies. Alpina Partners is supported by the European Union through the "Competitiveness and Innovation Framework Programme" (CIP).

