This report analyses and measures the economic and societal impact that this public health crisis has had on regional 5G markets, and those in several advanced countries.

The public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire planet, since it first appeared in late 2019. The crisis forced a number of countries to scale back their economic activity for several weeks, if not months.

As a result, the global economy has fallen into its deepest recession since the Great Depression of 1929 - a recession that has affected every single industry worldwide. Even if telecommunications have helped sustain businesses that could continue to operate virtually, the telecoms industry itself, 5G included, has felt the impact of the pandemic.

Countries covered:

China

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. COVID-19 is Having a Strong and Disparate Impact on 5G

2.1. 5G in Europe the Hardest Hit by COVID-19

2.2. Things Not Expected to Be Back on Track Until 2026

2.3. National Snapshots

2.4. COVID-19 Created an Opportunity to Validate 5G Use Cases

2.5. COVID-19 Rekindled the Anti-Mobile Technology Backlash

3. Regional Analysis

3.1. Main Commercial Launches Around the World

3.2. 5G Launches in Europe

3.3. Europe

3.4. Asia

3.5. North America

3.6. Latin America & Middle East/North Africa

4. Analysis by Country

4.1. France

4.2. The UK

4.3. Italy

4.4. Spain

4.5. Germany

4.6. China

4.7. USA

5. Annexes

5.1. Methodology

5.2. The IMF's Post-COVID-19 GDP Projections

5.3. The European Commission's Unemployment Forecasts

List of Tables and Figures

1. Executive Summary

Progression of 5G connections worldwide, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue worldwide, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Estimated losses, by region, 2020-2026 (million EUR)

2. COVID-19 is Having a Strong and Disparate Impact on 5G

COVID-19's impact on 5G by region

COVID-19's impact on 5G in Europe's five biggest countries

COVID-19's impact on 5G in China and in the United States

5G site attacks

3. Regional Analysis

Main 5G launches around the world

5G launches in Europe

5G pioneer band awards in Europe (August 2020)

5G commercial services in Europe (June 2020)

Progression of 5G connections in Europe, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in Europe, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

5G spectrum awarded (as of June 2020)

5G commercial services (June 2020)

Progression of 5G connections, in South Korea, April 2019-May 2020

Progression of 5G connections, in China, February 2020-June 2020

Progression of 5G connections in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

5G spectrum awarded (June 2020)

5G commercial services (June 2020)

Progression of 5G connections in North America, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in North America, 2020-2026 (pre- et post-COVID)

5G pioneer band awards in Middle East Africa (June 2020)

5G commercial services in Middle East Africa (June 2020)

Progression of 5G connections in the rest of the world, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in the rest of the world, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

4. Analysis by Country

Progression of 5G connections in France, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in France, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G connections in the UK, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in the UK, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G connections in Italy, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in the Italy, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G connections in Spain, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in the Spain, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G connections in Germany, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in the Germany, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G connections in China, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in China, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G connections in the US, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

Progression of 5G revenue in the US, 2020-2026 (pre- and post-COVID)

5. Annexes

COVID-19's impact on 5G (1/2)

2019 estimates and post-COVID forecasts

Post-COVID unemployment rates

Companies Mentioned



AT&T (USA)

Bouygues Telecom (France)

BT/EE (UK)

China Broadcasting Network (China)

China Mobile (China)

China Telecom (China)

China Unicom (China)

Free (France)

MasMovil (Spain)

Orange (France, Spain)

SFR (France)

Sprint (USA)

T-Mobile (Germany, USA)

Telecom Italia (Italy)

Telefonica (Germany, Spain, UK)

Three UK (UK)

Verizon Wireless (USA)

Vodafone (Germany, Spain, Italy)

Wind Tre (Italy)

