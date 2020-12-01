Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FGD Market and Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts the market for flue gas desulfurization systems for every country of the world; analysis of both the new and retrofit market. Forecasts are in MW and $ and segmented by dry vs wet and limestone vs other.

Detailed information on suppliers of systems and components

Monthly FGD & DeNOx newsletter

Technical and regulatory Insights

Hundreds of recorded webinar presentations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hynehb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900