New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Printing Robots Market By Type (Cartesian 3D Printing Robots, Polar 3D Printing Robots, Delta 3D Printing Robots), By End-User (Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global 3D Printing Robots Market was estimated at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026. The global 3D Printing Robots Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2020 to 2027.

The Global 3D Printing Robots Market Is Powered By Prominent Research Organizations Are Coming Out With Novel Concepts That Need Prototyping.

3D printing has seen tremendous potential in the manufacturing of robots along with their effectors. Providers of robotic solutions have made the landscape for 3D printing and are continuously opening avenues in manufacturing industries for automation. Also, the advancements which are made in 3D engineering have created more opportunities. 3D robotics printing has made a high potential of manufacturing in numerous applications. The tasks of 3D printing include repairing of civic structures, tunnels, and bridges. Industry initiatives have been made for the developing and testing of prototypes so that these robots can be used in harsh environments with more reliability.

This robotic technology is a niche category technology that is now coming up as an innovation for the traditional process of manufacturing; thereby several players are adopting the process of 3D printing. Players such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Rolls Royce, ford are the early adopters of this 3D printing technology. Investments in the research and development are made by the vendors to enhance the speed and flexibility of 3D printing robots. The aerospace and defense sector is highly adopting the 3D printing robots which will save approximately USD 3 billion annually in repair, maintenance, operations work. These robots are now helping in the production of complex but lighter components. They are replacing the traditional prototype costs by providing customized solutions. Many of the players are filing for patents in robots. According to a survey of world intellectual property, more than 75% of patents were filed by Germany, U.S., UK, France, and Japan.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top companies in the 3D printing robots market contain 3D Systems Corporation, PLEN Project Company, Carbon 3D, SLM Solutions, Genesis Dimensions, EOS GmbH, ABB Robotics, Concept Laser, Ultimaker, BeeHex, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Stratasys Ltd., Titan Robotics, Markforged, BioBots, Open Bionics, New Valence Robotics Corporation among others.

The increase in the number of use cases for 3D printing robots is a major factor that is boosting the market. For many years, huge industries are involved in the research and development activities forsee the potential of 3D printing in the market. Also, giant research enterprises are coming with good concepts that need prototyping, and efforts involved in the testing of prototypes have evolved a new potential for the market of 3D printing robots. Further, key players of this industry are collecting additive manufacturing concepts to enhance the concept of mobile 3D printing robots so that the work can be done concurrently. This technology can also be used for printing huge structures.

Key Segments: 3D Printing Robots Market

The market for 3D printing robots is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, and region. Based on type segmentation, the market is further bifurcated into Cartesian 3D printing robots, polar 3D printing robots, delta 3D printing robots. On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into industrial, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, and others. In terms of geography, North America and Europe will mark the highest growth potential in the coming years due to the pace of research and development on the use cases of 3D printing robots in industrial and commercial sectors. Also, there are various researches’ that are done by the universities which is expanding the regional markets. Moreover, the technological advancements made by 3D printing in some of the developing regions will make some of these into fast-emerging markets.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the 3D printing robots sector. Key strategic developments in the 3D printing robots market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the 3D printing robots market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Browse the full “3D Printing Robots Market By Type (Cartesian 3D Printing Robots, Polar 3D Printing Robots, Delta 3D Printing Robots), By End-User (Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-printing-robots-market

The global 3D printing robots market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. Also, the increase in the number of use cases for 3D printing robots is a major factor that is boosting the market. For many years, huge industries are involved in research and development activities to foresee the potential of 3D printing in the market.

The 3D printing robots market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 3D printing robots industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different type, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The taxonomy of the 3D printing robots market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global 3D Printing Robots Market: Type Analysis

Cartesian 3D Printing Robots

Polar 3D Printing Robots

Delta 3D Printing Robots

Global 3D Printing Robots Market: End-User Analysis

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Products

Automotive

Construction

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global 3D printing robots market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 15%, and the revenue was valued at around USD 1.4 Billion in 2019.

North America and Europe will mark the highest growth potential in the coming years due to the pace of research and development on the use cases of 3D printing robots in industrial and commercial sectors.

On basis of the “End-User” segment, an automotive segment dominated the global 3D printing robots market owing to the growth of automotive industries.

The presence of well-established players has intensified the industry rivalry, due to which the degree of competition is considerably higher.

