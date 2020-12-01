TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) is pleased to announce the hire of Jim Hannon, a seasoned global technology executive, to the role of President of the Altus Analytics business segment.



Mr. Hannon will be responsible for leading and executing the market strategy, financial objectives, and operating plans that support the sustained growth of the Company’s Altus Analytics business. He will provide leadership and oversight to all functions for the business unit, including sales and marketing, client success and support, and will work very closely with product development and product management.

Mr. Hannon has a proven track record of driving rapid growth and transforming businesses spanning more than three decades of global sales and operational leadership. Having previously worked with Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Altus Group, he has been a key member of Mr. Gordon’s transition team in a consulting capacity over the past couple of months. As a consultant, he’s worked with a number of international clients with a primary focus on go-to-market strategies, investments and managerial finance and strategy development. During his distinguished career, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Callcredit Information Group and has held a number of progressively senior leadership roles with global mandates at FICO and Avaya, leading information services and technology companies listed on the New York Stock exchange. Mr. Hannon received a BS in Finance and a BS Management Information Services from Fairfield University and an MBA from the University of Dallas.

“Having worked together throughout our careers, I’m confident that Jim will add a lot of value in helping us accelerate our strategic initiatives and execute on our plans to deliver strong operating and financial performance,” said Mr. Gordon. “I value Jim’s customer-centric orientation and collaborative management style and look forward to working together again to capture the significant market opportunity ahead for Altus Group.”

“The very attractive growth opportunity for the Altus Analytics business was a natural draw, strengthened by the strong depth in talent across the business,” added Mr. Hannon. “The Altus Analytics business is on the cusp of a new growth phase and I’m excited to be joining at this pivotal time to lead and help define it.”

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations

416-641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com