STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss of $87,000, or $0.02 basic and diluted loss per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement compared with the second quarter of 2020 resulted from a lower provision for loan losses and higher net interest and non-interest income.



The net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.62 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted shares, during the same period in the prior year. The 2020 results to date, reflect lower net interest income and non-interest income.

As of September 30, 2020, total assets decreased 5.8% to $922.9 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Bank’s net loan portfolio by $41.3 million, to $740.1 million, while total deposits decreased $55.7 million or 7.1%, to $727.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decline in loans represented an intentional slow-down in new loan originations as the impact of the pandemic on the local economy was better understood. The decrease in total deposits during the quarter is primarily the result of declines in the use of wholesale brokered deposits and higher-cost certificates of deposits, partially offset by growth in deposits gathered from the prepaid debit card business.

Excluding that change in brokered deposits, total deposits increased $71.0 million or 12.5% since the end of the third quarter in 2019. In July 2020, the Company completed the purchase of prepaid debit card deposits from a prominent national provider and processor of prepaid debit cards for corporate, consumer and government clients. The prepaid debit card deposits totaled approximately $60.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

As far as the impact of COVID-19, Patriot has kept all branches open with customers re-directed to non-contact ATM’s and Live Banker ATMs as on-line banking services continue to be optimized with expanded customer call center staffing. Its multi-year investment to enhance customer’s technological banking experience has been well tested during the pandemic, as from January 1 to September 30, 2020, Patriot’s mobile deposits were up 98%, use of its mobile app banking was up 33%, monthly average log-ins rose 8% and the number of customers completely new to digital banking rose by 30%.

The Bank had provided CARES Act payment relief on loans of approximately $244.4 million. The Bank received some very positive indications of the strength of its borrowers as a significant percentage of the loans deferred as a result of the CARES Act have now resumed normal payments. The majority of the modifications granted to customers expired in November of 2020, the balance of loans modified in conjunction with the CARES Act had declined from the high of $244.4 million to $59.1 million

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “Many of the changes implemented during the second and third quarters are showing signs of success and are reflected in the positive profitability trends. The Bank continues to reshape its leadership team and its balance sheet and has strengthened its capital position to prepare for future growth and profitability of the organization. As the pandemic continues, Patriot remains prepared to deliver the tools and service required to remain a strong partner with the communities we serve”. Mr. Russell added: “we are very pleased that loans on deferral as a result of the Cares Act have declined from $244.4 million to $59.1 million.”

Financial Results:

As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $922.9 million, as compared to $979.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $972.0 million at September 30, 2019. Net loans receivable totaled $740.1 million, as compared to $781.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $791.9 million at September 30, 2019. Deposits totaled $727.4 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $783.1 million at June 30, 2020 and $762.1 million at September 30, 2019.

The decline in loans and total assets represents the intentional downsizing of the Bank’s balance sheet as the current economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are assessed. The Company continues to originate loans, but at a slower pace than in the past, and has seen loan maturities and loan payoffs outpace loan originations during the nine-month period of September 30, 2020.

Total deposits declined $55.7 million during the third quarter of 2020, this was due to a decline of $69.9 million in wholesale brokered deposits, a decline of $51.0 million in certificate of deposits as higher rate non-relationship deposits were allowed to run off, and a decline of $22.7 million in money market deposits, which was partially offset by an increase of $60.0 million in prepaid debit card deposits.

Net interest income was $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.9% from the second quarter of 2020, and a decline of 5.4% from the third quarter of 2019. The year-to-date September 30, 2020 net interest income was $17.9 million, a decrease of 6.8% over the year-to-date September 2019.

Net interest margin was 2.61% in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 2.46% in the second quarter of 2020 and 2.70% in the third quarter of 2019.

Compared to the prior year, net interest income was negatively impacted by a lower average loan balance, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings associated with the conversion of certain borrowings from a low variable teaser rate to higher fixed rate. The decline also reflects the impact of lower interest rates connected with a decline in market interest rates in late first quarter of 2020 connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020 was $85,000, as compared to $910,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $100,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The Allowance for Loan losses on September 30, 2020 totals 1.49% of total loans compared with 1.41% on June 30, 2020 and 1.05% on September 30, 2019. The increase in the Allowance as a percent of loans reflects additional provisions in the second and third quarter associated with the estimated impact of the COVID pandemic on the economy and local business community

Non­interest income was $704,000 in the third quarter of 2020, 81.0% higher than the second quarter of 2020, and 23.3% higher than the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to gains on sale of SBA loans of $421,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The year-to-date September 30, 2020 non-interest income was $1.5 million, a decline of 27.0% over the year-to-date September 30, 2019. The decrease in non­interest income for the year-to-date period was primarily due to lower realized gains on the sale of SBA loans associated with delays in executing the sale of those loans in 2020.

Non­interest expense was $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, 3.9% lower than the second quarter of 2020, and 0.9% lower than the third quarter of 2019. The year-to-date September 30, 2020 non-interest expense was $20.9 million, 5.2% higher than the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense for the year-to-date period was primarily driven by an increase of $694,000 in salaries and benefits and an increase of $297,000 in regulatory assessments expenses in 2020.

The income tax benefit was $6,000 in the third quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 6.5%. The income tax benefit was $811,000 in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 25.0%.

As of September 30, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $64.5 million, as compared to $64.2 million at June 30, 2020. Patriot’s book value per share was $16.39 at September 30, 2020, as compared to $16.30 at June 30, 2020. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.35%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.08% and total risk-based capital ratio was 12.33%.

Patriot has currently suspended its quarterly dividend due to the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic however, the Bank hopes to resume when the current economic uncertainties are settled.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Jacksonville and Stamford, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 26th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 3,231 $ 1,616 $ 3,157 Interest bearing deposits 46,405 64,280 46,844 Total cash and cash equivalents 49,636 65,896 50,001 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 47,823 46,624 50,057 Other investments, at cost 4,450 4,450 4,963 Total investment securities 52,273 51,074 55,020 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,783 2,897 2,889 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,503 4,503 4,477 Gross loans receivable 751,298 792,500 800,314 Allowance for loan losses (11,171 ) (11,148 ) (8,405 ) Net loans receivable 740,127 781,352 791,909 SBA loans held for sale 6,824 7,579 4,103 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 6,834 5,624 3,538 Premises and equipment, net 33,632 33,962 34,883 Other real estate owned 1,954 2,400 2,400 Deferred tax asset, net 12,066 12,180 11,495 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 1,107 Core deposit intangible, net 567 586 642 Other assets 10,623 10,384 9,521 Total assets $ 922,929 $ 979,544 $ 971,985 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 161,871 $ 97,360 $ 80,772 Interest bearing deposits 565,560 685,728 681,284 Total deposits 727,431 783,088 762,056 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 90,000 90,000 100,000 Senior notes, net 11,909 11,890 11,834 Subordinated debt, net 9,774 9,767 9,745 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,108 8,106 8,100 Note payable 1,044 1,094 1,242 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,492 3,773 2,182 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,634 7,654 8,647 Total liabilities 858,392 915,372 903,806 Commitments and Contingencies - - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - Common stock 106,293 106,251 106,118 Accumulated deficit (41,210 ) (41,123 ) (37,222 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (546 ) (956 ) (717 ) Total shareholders' equity 64,537 64,172 68,179 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 922,929 $ 979,544 $ 971,985





PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 8,578 $ 9,111 $ 10,245 $ 27,722 $ 30,345 Interest on investment securities 340 378 430 1,134 1,207 Dividends on investment securities 85 90 112 313 344 Other interest income 28 24 225 187 795 Total interest and dividend income 9,031 9,603 11,012 29,356 32,691 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,028 2,792 3,655 8,020 10,452 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 628 638 602 1,963 1,467 Interest on senior debt 229 228 229 686 686 Interest on subordinated debt 235 253 277 756 845 Interest on note payable and other 5 5 6 15 20 Total interest expense 3,125 3,916 4,769 11,440 13,470 Net interest income 5,906 5,687 6,243 17,916 19,221 Provision for Loan Losses 85 910 100 1,799 3,202 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,821 4,777 6,143 16,117 16,019 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 54 40 32 147 74 Deposit fees and service charges 73 66 123 253 366 Gains on sale of loans 380 72 188 464 864 Rental income 131 131 137 393 459 Other income 66 80 91 257 312 Total non-interest income 704 389 571 1,514 2,075 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 3,460 3,645 3,480 10,966 10,272 Occupancy and equipment expenses 810 921 937 2,680 2,598 Data processing expenses 433 371 357 1,194 1,088 Professional and other outside services 627 726 721 2,137 2,233 Project expenses, net 6 54 212 154 277 Advertising and promotional expenses 107 123 63 377 255 Loan administration and processing expenses 75 36 44 135 101 Regulatory assessments 355 364 152 1,159 862 Insurance expenses 67 78 65 215 160 Communications, stationary and supplies 118 133 118 371 383 Other operating expenses 560 439 530 1,491 1,626 Total non-interest expense 6,618 6,890 6,679 20,879 19,855 (Loss) income before income taxes (93 ) (1,724 ) 35 (3,248 ) (1,761 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (6 ) (446 ) 8 (811 ) (456 ) Net (loss) income $ (87 ) $ (1,278 ) $ 27 $ (2,437 ) $ (1,305 ) Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.62 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.62 ) $ (0.33 )





FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Quarterly Performance Data: Net (loss) income $ (87 ) $ (1,279 ) $ 26 $ (2,437 ) $ (1,305 ) Return on Average Assets -0.04 % -0.52 % 0.01 % -0.33 % -0.08 % Return on Average Equity -0.53 % -7.89 % 0.15 % -4.96 % -1.07 % Net Interest Margin 2.61 % 2.46 % 2.70 % 2.61 % 1.22 % Efficiency Ratio 100.12 % 113.41 % 98.02 % 107.46 % 93.24 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 100.03 % 112.51 % 94.92 % 106.66 % 91.94 % % increase loans -5.20 % -3.22 % -1.41 % -7.49 % 2.55 % % increase deposits -7.11 % -2.51 % -0.72 % -5.47 % 2.53 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 20,440 $ 21,593 $ 19,183 $ 20,440 $ 19,183 Other real estate owned $ 1,954 $ 2,400 $ 2,400 $ 1,954 $ 2,400 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,394 $ 23,993 $ 21,583 $ 22,394 $ 21,583 Nonaccrual loans / loans 2.72 % 2.72 % 2.40 % 2.72 % 2.40 % Nonperforming assets / assets 2.43 % 2.45 % 2.22 % 2.43 % 2.22 % Allowance for loan losses $ 11,171 $ 11,148 $ 8,405 $ 11,171 $ 8,405 Valuation reserve $ 492 $ 485 $ 1,252 $ 492 $ 1,252 Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 11,663 $ 11,633 $ 9,657 $ 11,663 $ 9,657 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.05 % 1.49 % 1.05 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 54.65 % 51.63 % 43.81 % 54.65 % 43.81 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans 1.55 % 1.47 % 1.20 % 1.55 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans 57.06 % 53.87 % 50.34 % 57.06 % 50.34 % Gross loan charge-offs $ 75 $ 691 $ 282 $ 810 $ 2,589 Gross loan (recoveries) $ (13 ) $ (13 ) $ (128 ) $ (67 ) $ (183 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 62 $ 678 $ 154 $ 743 $ 2,406 Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 16.39 $ 16.30 $ 17.37 $ 16.39 $ 17.37 Shares outstanding 3,937,041 3,935,841 3,925,002 3,937,041 3,925,002 Bank Capital Ratios: Leverage Ratio 9.35 % 9.03 % 9.47 % 9.35 % 9.47 % Tier 1 Capital 11.08 % 10.52 % 10.82 % 11.08 % 10.82 % Total Risk Based Capital 12.33 % 11.77 % 11.81 % 12.33 % 11.81 % (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.

Deposits: September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Non-interest bearing: Non-interest bearing $ 102,004 $ 95,932 $ 80,772 Prepaid DDA 59,867 1,428 - Total non-interest bearing 161,871 97,360 80,772 Interest bearing: NOW 29,518 26,941 23,675 Savings 91,169 70,230 57,390 Money market 142,909 165,658 125,934 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 133,754 160,258 170,814 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater 44,042 60,066 62,702 Listed Deposits 33,173 41,690 44,140 Brokered deposits 90,995 160,885 196,629 Total Interest bearing 565,560 685,728 681,284 Total Deposits $ 727,431 $ 783,088 $ 762,056



