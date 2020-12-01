$3,000 Prize Pool for Chill TCG Cup #2, Coming on December 26th, 2020 Holiday Season Competition Event

TAMPA, FL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc. announcing its past weekend Pokémon TCG event results.

The first ever Chill TCG Cup began with 383 players, and out of the gate was one of the largest online Pokémon TCG tournaments in recent history. From first-time players to seasoned veterans, this tournament reached a wide audience and brought an incredible collection of some of the most talented Pokémon TCG players in the community.

Each player began their best-of-three matches on Saturday morning, the first of fourteen rounds which slowly revealed our top-level players who would make it on to phase #2 on Sunday. There were several previous Pokémon Champions to make it into our second phase. One example was Pedro Torres - the 2017 International Champion made an impressive run into day 2 but fell just short of the top 8 brackets. Several Senior’s division competitors proved skilled enough to make it far into the event as well, and after 14 rounds of competitive play, our top 8 players were solidified and ready to compete for our $500 cash prize pool.

With AzulGG and LittleDarkFury commentating our top cut matches, the livestream kicked off with Magnechu (Pikarom) facing off against xTriAx (Lightning Mewtwo). Magnechu took game one, with xTriAx coming back and winning game two, but in the end a few rough hands helped Magnechu take game three, being the first to enter into our top 4 bracket. Next up was Vitor Lugon (ADPZ) versus Gabriel Smart (Pikarom). Vitor took an early lead going up 1-0, but Gabriel came back winning the next 2 games in a row, making him the 2nd player to move up in the bracket. After that, Adam Kalamet (Lightning Mewtwo) met FybReynolds (Blacephalon), with Reynolds taking the win in a close 2-1 match. The last quarterfinals match was with Ryota Saito (ADPZ) facing off against Vina (ADPZ), which ended with another 2 game comeback to send Ryota into the last top 4 seat.

Top 4 saw great competition, with Gabriel Smart and Magnechu kicking off the second round with a close Pikarom vs Pikarom matchup, resulting in Magnechu moving on to the finals proving that Pikarom is still one of the best decks in the standard format, even after losing some valuable cards in its toolkit from last rotation. Next match was Ryota vs Reynolds, a classic ADPZ vs Blacephalon matchup which resulted in an explosive game three performance from Reynold’s Blacephalon list. With our grand finals matchup confirmed, over 300 viewers watched anxiously to see who would come out on top.

The games were close, and both decks seemed to play nicely for both competitors, but it was Magnechu and his Pikarom list that ended up coming out on top after 2 close games. Magnechu received his congratulations from the entire community, and he secured a convincing victory in grand finals, ending the tournament with a final record of (13-2-2).

As the first Chill TCG Cup finished, we expressed our gratitude to all the players who had competed over the last two days, and announced to everyone our plans for the Chill TCG Cup #2, coming on December 26th 2020, with a $3,000 prize pool at stake – promoting to take the competition to the next level this Holiday Season!

eSports have grown tremendously over the years and it is gradually gaining more and more interest all over the world. The countries that show most interest are China, Korea, Sweden, Canada, France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. The eSports tournaments bring players from different parts of the world to actively compete against each other with the aim of finding the best players, so you can find a very social aspect to it also.



The games that are closely associated with eSports are first person shooters, fighting games and real time strategy games. These games get in fact such massive support and viewership that they rival some of the biggest sports in America (for example) such as basketball and the World Series. Broadcasting networks are now realizing the potential of these gaming tournaments: this year the eSports audience was around 134,258,120 in America and around 32,101,256 worldwide.



Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “We are pleased that our GGToor.com brand is being promoted by BetaDwarf studios; this is welcome news.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.





Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

