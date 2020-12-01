Experience the true magic of Christmas with an unparalleled collection of free and on-demand Holiday concerts





MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To get you feeling festive, Qello Concerts by Stingray — the world's leading streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries — has curated the ultimate collection of Christmas concerts. Expect plenty of sleigh-bells and merry cheer with free-to-watch and premium performances from dozens of iconic artists, available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season.

In the spirit of the season, Qello Concerts is hosting a 12-day festival of concerts and performances, all available to watch for free. Premiering for 48-hours each, the free collection includes a wide range of classic and contemporary concerts, starting with Blake Shelton’s No-So-Family Christmas on December 14.

Fans will be able to tune into the iconic magic of Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden, the operatic wonder of Luciano Pavarotti’s Christmas at Notre-Dame, a very country Christmas with Glow: An Evening with Brett Eldredge, and an intimate evening with the a cappella phenomenon Straight No Chaser with Live in New York: Holiday Edition before finishing with the dazzling Ballet on Ice and their performance of The Nutcracker.

For even more Christmas content, Qello’s paid-for collection unlocks a true trove of seasonal treasures, available from December 4 until January 3.

Nothing sounds more like Christmas than Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby’s Happy Holidays, featuring timeless renditions of classics like “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer”, “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “White Christmas”. Get moving with Harry Connick Jr. and his big band as they deliver all the hits from his 2003 Christmas album in Harry For The Holidays or join in with the electric line-up of the Charlie Daniels Band’s A Twin Pines Christmas. Other performances include acclaimed singer-songwriter Francesca Battistelli, Lady A, Jordan Smith and the classic Mannheim Steamroller.

Qello’s premium line-up is also the perfect present for fans of classical music and ballet including the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve and the Mariinsky Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker as well as several additional Ballet on Ice shows including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake.

GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC WITH A QELLO CONCERTS ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

At a special holiday price of only $64.99, Qello Concerts has something for everyone with over 2,000 concerts and documentaries. Offer expires January 5 2021.

FREE-TO-WATCH HOLIDAY CONCERTS — STREAMING FOR 48-HOURS ONLY!

Blake Shelton: Not-So-Family Christmas (December 14-15)

Luciano Pavarotti: Christmas at Notre-Dame (December 16-17)

Michael Bublé: Meets Madison Square Garden (December 18-19)

Brett Eldredge: Glow: An Evening with Brett Eldredge (December 20-21)

Straight No Chaser: Live in New York: Holiday Edition (December 22-23)

Ballet on Ice: The Nutcracker 2011 (December 24-25)

PREMIUM HOLIDAY COLLECTION 2020 — AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

FROM DECEMBER 4 TO JANUARY 7

Frank Sinatra & Bing Crosby: Happy Holidays

Harry Connick Jr.: Harry For The Holidays

Lady A: On this Winter’s Night

Charlie Daniels Band: A Twin Pines Christmas

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Francesca Battistelli: Christmas in Nashville

The Celts: Christmas — Live

Mannheim Steamroller

Jordan Smith: 'Tis The Season Holiday Special

Daniel O’Donnell: Christmas with Daniel

Mariinsky Ballet: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker

Ballet on Ice: Sleeping Beauty (2004)

Ballet on Ice: Swan Lake (2006)

Ballet on Ice: Cinderella (2008)

Ballet on Ice: Sleeping Beauty (2013)

Ballet on Ice: Swan Lake (2015)

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Qello Concerts by Stingray

Qello Concerts by Stingray is the world's leading premium on-demand subscription service to stream full-length concerts, music documentaries, and live events on any device - reaching music lovers in more than 160 countries. Qello Concerts by Stingray can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, the Roku Store, accessed through several pay-TV distributors, and the web. Qello Concerts by Stingray is also available as a linear streaming television channel accessible through connected TVs and other streaming providers. For more information: www.qello.com

