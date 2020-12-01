Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Surfaces - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Surfaces estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 61.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 57.4% CAGR to reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 52.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 7.3% share of the global Smart Surfaces market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 30.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 58.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart Surfaces market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 58.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 54% and 52.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Transportation Segment Corners a 30.2% Share in 2020



In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 63.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.5 Billion by the year 2027.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3M Company

Clariant AG

Debiotech SA

DowDuPont, Inc.

Gentex Corporation

HZO Inc.

NanoShine Ltd.

nanotron Technologies GmbH

P2i Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Surfaces Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlwltp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900