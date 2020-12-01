Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The critical incident monitoring UAV market is forecast to grow by $1.42 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits offered by UAVs for public safety applications and advances in computing and communications.



The critical incident monitoring UAV market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



This study identifies the developments in the sensor market as one of the prime reasons driving the critical incident monitoring UAV market growth during the next few years.



The critical incident monitoring UAV market covers the following areas:

Critical incident monitoring UAV market sizing

Critical incident monitoring UAV market forecast

Critical incident monitoring UAV market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading critical incident monitoring UAV market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.. Also, the critical incident monitoring uav market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Military - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Civilian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AeroVironment Inc.

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Parrot Drones SAS

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8n668

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900