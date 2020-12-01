Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The critical incident monitoring UAV market is forecast to grow by $1.42 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits offered by UAVs for public safety applications and advances in computing and communications.

The critical incident monitoring UAV market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes

This study identifies the developments in the sensor market as one of the prime reasons driving the critical incident monitoring UAV market growth during the next few years.

The critical incident monitoring UAV market covers the following areas:

  • Critical incident monitoring UAV market sizing
  • Critical incident monitoring UAV market forecast
  • Critical incident monitoring UAV market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading critical incident monitoring UAV market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.. Also, the critical incident monitoring uav market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Military - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Civilian - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors

  • AeroVironment Inc.
  • EHang Holdings Ltd.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Parrot Drones SAS
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Thales Group
  • The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8n668

