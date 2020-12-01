Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NOx Control World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides forecasts of SCR and SNCR and catalysts for every country in power, waste-to-energy and other applications.

  • Evaluations of reagents
  • Impact of catalyst regeneration
  • Technical and regulatory trends
  • Analyses of suppliers, directories, FGD & DeNOx newsletter
  • Hundreds of recorded presentations

You also receive:

  • Insights based on continuous analysis since 1976
  • Bottoms up forecasting thanks to complimentary technical analyses and project tracking
  • Free 30-minute tutorial through GoToMeeting
  • One Free excel table with more than 50,000 forecasts covering each product in each country in each industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx980z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900