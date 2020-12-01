KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Utopia VR (“Utopia VR” or the “Company”), the developer of a web-based, mobile-friendly audio and video conferencing platform that utilizes innovative 3D web technology, today announces the launch of Winter Wonderland, a majestic virtual experience featuring an interactive and immersive Christmas-themed environment. This hybrid experience offers Utopia VR subscribers a virtual Christmas destination wherein they can meet up with friends and family in their own private Christmas-themed townhouse or take a walk outside in the large public village to enjoy the majestic winter scenery, animated Christmas carolers, and, of course, Santa.

Subscribers who register for Utopia VR between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31 will be automatically entered in a random drawing for prizes totaling $1,000 in value, including gift cards to Starbucks or Subway and branded Utopia VR T-shirts. The contest is open to legal residents of Canada and the USA who have reached the age of majority in their respective province or state of residence at the time of entry.

The Winter Wonderland experience is available on PC, mobile phone and through VR headsets.

Subscribe to Utopia VR for free by entering your email address and you will be automatically entered in the Winter Wonderland prize giveaway. Click on the orange “get started now” button. www.utopiavr.com

After registration, users will have the opportunity to choose from among 15 different themed virtual rooms (“VRooms"), including both the private and public Winter Wonderland VRooms. The VRooms will be available in the user’s own login account by clicking on the orange "my account" button.

Utopia VR offers a virtual, immersive, Zoom-like, 3D experience that is more interactive and collaborative than a regular conferencing experience. The Company will continually add new themed virtual environments. While the Utopia VR experience looks something like a game, it is not gaming technology; this is an interactive, immersive, virtual, audio, video and text chat platform that is best experienced with others.

Utopia VR subscribers can customize their private Christmas townhouses or any other private VRooms that they have in their subscriber login account. Subscribers can customize their townhouse by posting family pictures or uploading 3D objects. They may also wish to paste a YouTube link to their favorite Christmas music video or, perhaps, sing Christmas carols, share a family slideshow, or just meet up with family or friends to chat.

“This year invite your family and friends to your virtual Christmas or New Year’s party or go for a walk in the Winter Wonderland village with family or friends,” said Utopia VR co-founder and President Stuart Gray. “This is a fun, festive and socially distant way to safely and enjoyably gather with loved ones this holiday. Through Utopia VR, make this Christmas a memorable occasion your family and friends won’t forget.”

Utopia VR is optimized for PCs, VR headsets and newer mobile phones. Users navigate by using avatars, and they can walk, talk and sit just like they do in the real world. An avatar can be controlled with a computer keyboard, smartphone or virtual reality headset such as Oculus Quest or HTC Vive. Users can use text, voice audio and video to communicate with others.

A 90-second video preview of the Winter Wonderland experience can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/485196277



Gray added, “We wanted to create a majestic, 3D, Winter Wonderland experience for family and friends. At a time when restrictions are in place regarding in-person meetings with family and friends, people are turning to virtual means of communicating with others. Utopia VR is a virtual platform for family, friends and business associates to connect with one another, offering a remarkably high level of engagement with others that makes it perfect for business or social use. Utopia VR is Zoom on steroids!”

Utopia VR additionally announces it has acquired the domain name UtopiaVR.com for an undisclosed amount. This domain name will strengthen Utopia VR’s market positioning as a “Zoom alternative” for business and social purposes. This is now the flagship domain name for the Company.

The Winter Wonderland prize giveaway will run from Dec. 1, 2020, until Dec. 31, 2020. Contest winners will be selected through an electronic, randomized draw. Prizes totaling $1,000 Canadian in value will be given in the form of a branded Utopia VR T-shirt or a gift card from either Starbucks or Subway. The gift cards each have a value of $20 CDN and can be activated in the USA and Canada. The T-shirts have a retail value of $30 CDN. There will be a total of 40 prizes awarded. Those selected as winners will be contacted by Utopia VR via email on or before Jan. 11, 2021. Winners will then be asked to provide more information, such as full name, address and location, so Utopia VR can send their prize by mail. Utopia VR will publish a list of winners in the next Company newsletter and in the prize giveaway link available on the Company website, identifying the winners by first name, last name initial, and location of residence. Canadian winners will be requested to answer a skill-testing question, only if they’re selected as a winner. There is no cost for entry; the Company only requires a valid email, username to subscribe/enter. The contest is open to legal residents of Canada and the USA who have reached the age of majority in their respective province or state of residence at the time of entry.



If you are a current member of Utopia VR and desire to enter the Winter Wonderland prize giveaway, confirm you are a registered member of Utopia VR by emailing info@utopiavr.com . (Please write “Winter Wonderland Prize Giveaway” in the email subject header. In the body of the email, write “ALREADY A MEMBER” and include your full name, email, location and phone number. Your email must match the registration email Utopia VR has on file.) Only one entry per household.



About Apex VR Holdings Inc.

Apex VR Holdings Inc. (Apex) is doing business as Utopia VR. Apex is a diversified technology company focused on virtual reality experiences for business, sports, and entertainment. The members of the Apex management team have vast experience in technology and innovation and have been employed or worked in a third-party capacity with technology companies such as Microsoft and Skype. Also, the management team members have backgrounds in both the private and public financial markets and have led junior listed public offerings for companies that have realized billion-dollar market valuations.



Utopia VR is a web-based, mobile-friendly audio and video conferencing, immersive experience that utilizes innovative 3D web technology. What makes this technology unique is that there is no download or installation required. Users simply send a web link to whomever they want to join them in their virtual room. The technology is in beta and very rapidly in development. Utopia VR features a selection of business and social virtual rooms (VRooms) such as an executive boardroom, tech center, theatre, classroom, animated disco, private ocean village and ZombieLandVR. You must register as a subscriber to have login access to all the available private, virtual, VRooms and features.





