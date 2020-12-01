Albuquerque, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque-based Atkinson & Co. joined national professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) on December 1, 2020.

“We’re excited to continue to serve clients as CLA,” said Henry South, Atkinson & Co. managing partner. “We have always believed that serving our clients is an opportunity to know them better. And, when we know clients better, we can align our services to contribute to their growth and profitability.”

As one of the largest New Mexico-owned public accounting and consulting firms serving the Southwest since 1970, Atkinson & Co. has earned a reputation for quality, reliability, and personal service. The firm has a long-standing tradition of community involvement. Atkinson & Co. earned distinction for its workplace policies by Family Friendly New Mexico, a statewide project developed to recognize companies that have adopted policies that give New Mexico businesses an edge in recruiting and retaining the best employees.

“I see a great fit between our firms,” said Georgie Ortiz, managing principal of CLA’s New Mexico office. “By blending our capabilities, we continue to strengthen our commitment to create opportunities for our clients and for our people.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

The nearly 50 former Atkinson & Co. team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from Albuquerque, increasing CLA’s New Mexico team to more than 100 people.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com