TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering pursuant to which it has issued 6,290,500 common shares of the Company that qualify as “flow-through shares” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and Taxation Act (Quebec) (the “Flow-Through Shares”), at a price of C$1.92 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$12.1M, including 820,500 Flow-Through Shares issued in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below).

In addition, Troilus has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement pursuant to which it has issued 9,100,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company, at a price of C$1.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$10,010,000.

The Common Shares and the Flow-Through Shares are collectively referred to herein as the “Offered Shares”. The aggregate gross proceeds of the two offerings are approximately C$22.1 million. The offerings were led by Cormark Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Stifel GMP, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

On November 9, 2020, concurrently with the announcement of the offerings, the Company announced entering into an agreement pursuant to which it has repurchased and cancelled the sliding 2.5% Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”) from First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQML”) attached to the 81 mineral claims and one surveyed mining lease known as the Troilus Mine, for cash consideration of C$20 million. The buy-back transaction was completed shortly after its announcement. The net proceeds from the offerings will serve to replenish the Company’s balance sheet following the utilisation of cash on hand for the buy-back of the FQML NSR.

The proceeds of the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used on exploration expenses on the Troilus Gold Project as permitted under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec) to qualify as “Canadian exploration expenses”, “flow-through mining expenditures” and, for eligible investors, for the two 10% enhancements under section 726.4.9 and section 726.4.17.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). The proceeds of the sale of the Common Shares will be used for the Company’s previously planned development program for the Troilus Gold Project and for general and administrative expenses.

The Flow-Through Shares were qualified for distribution by way of short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Common Shares were offered on a private placement basis solely in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and internationally, as permitted. All the Common Shares purchased in the private placement were acquired by two funds associated with a large, value focused, US institution.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 107,326 hectare Troilus property is located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

