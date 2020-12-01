New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market – Analysis By Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power SOI, Others), Technology, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993457/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, high proliferation of smartphones and growing Internet penetration will drive the Silicon on Insulator market value in the near future.



Among the Wafer Type in the Silicon on Insulator market (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power SOI and Others), RF-SOI is widely used globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of RF-SOI wafer types for semiconductor devices, wireless communication will drive the market.

Among the Technology in the Silicon on Insulator market (SIMOX, BESOI, Smart Cut and Others), Smart Cut technology is very popular and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of Smart Cut technology is because it offers high uniformity and excellent bonding interface in wafers and controls their thickness variability will drive the market.



Among the Application of the Silicon on Insulator market (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Entertainment and Gaming, and Others), Automotive is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Automotive is one of the largest application of SOI technology and demand of SOI wafers in vehicles and hybrid technology among automobile manufacturers across globe which will keep increasing in future.

The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increase in usage of SOI in emerging technologies like IoT and growing demand in 5G and automotive industry are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



