Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial IoT and Remote O&M" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This continually updated report forecasts the IIoT opportunity through 2030 and provides analyses to help suppliers make and adjust their plans to address this very important opportunity.



The detailed coverage of individual industries, products, services, technology and regions provides the specificity needed for planning purposes. The service functions around a password protected website. This site contains thousands of pages of information, hundreds of hours of webinars and a program for major additions each week.



There is an hour long weekly recorded webinar to view a specific product or industry. This analysis is updated just prior to the webinar. Companies are encouraged to submit data for inclusion and display in the next webinar on that subject.



There is also the opportunity to provide Interwebvews. Each subject is reviewed and webinars held at 6 month intervals. Forecasts are provided for the purchases by 550 companies representing most of the potential market.



Please note that this product is a 1 year Online-access subscription that begins at time of purchase.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/101kxn

