The continuous rise in demand of energy in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs and as a result received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards power sector, food processing and chemical sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the industrial valves market. Additionally, expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries is anticipated to drive the market of global industrial valves in future.



The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the IIOT technology, the market growth of valves is expected to grow significantly.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type (Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug, Safety, Diaphragm, Others)

• The report analyses the Industrial Valves Market by Technology (Manual, Solenoid, Control).

• The report assesses the Industrial Valves by Size (Up to 1”, 1.1”-6”, 6.1”-25”, 25.1”-50”, Above 50”).

• The report analyses the Industrial Valves Market by End User (Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water, Power, Chemical & Fertilizer, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Building & construction, Others).

• The Industrial Valves Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, valve type, technology, size, End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Emerson, Crane Co., IMI Plc., Metso, Velan, Spirax Sarco, Forbes Marshall.

• The report presents the analysis of Industrial Valves market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



