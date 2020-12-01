Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality in Aerospace and Defense - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aerospace and defense industry is well-placed to develop VR technologies. Along with entertainment, the military was one of the first industries to invest a significant amount of money into the development of VR applications, VR headsets, and VR platforms.



This has played a crucial role in the advancement of VR technologies worldwide. VR technology has been used in individual and collective military training for more than a decade. The technology is also becoming common in medical treatment, recruitment processes, and the pre-fabrication simulation of system and platform designs.



VR content creators will focus on areas such as films, video, ecommerce, healthcare, gaming, and social media. Lower prices and new launches in 2020 are expected to encourage growth.



VR is adding significant value to defence industry, particularly when training staff to work in hazardous locations. VR enables trainees to undertake virtual simulated practice in order to gain real-world experience in individual and collective training.



Scope

VR is entering its second generation, which is expected to have greater appeal to consumers and enterprises compared to the previous generation. VR technology has evolved significantly over the past five years, with improvements on both the hardware and software side. However, issues such as latency, nausea, high prices, and underdeveloped ecosystems have been obstacles to widespread adoption.

VR companies are increasingly using AI and cloud technologies to develop stronger ecosystems, while the arrival of 5G promises to address the latency and nausea issues. In this section, we look at the size and impact of the VR theme and how we think it will develop over the next decade.

Military forces are shifting their focus to flexible training solutions in the area of advanced distributed simulation, wherein live training is combined with constructive and virtual simulation by networking.

VR can help military personnel to visualize and practice scenarios and combat tactics in a more engaging, repeatable, coachable, and safe way. Militaries can use VR in a variety of ways to tackle different situations and focus on different strengths. Some of the most common uses of VR in the military include the virtual boot camp, flight simulation, battlefield simulation, medic training, and vehicle simulation.

Armed forces can also use virtual reality in medical treatment, recruitment processes, and pre-fabrication simulation of system and platform design.

Major armed forces across the globe incrementally invest in VR training capabilities and consider on-the-field applications. Concerns remain regarding the growing cyber-exposure of military forces, reinforced by VR/AR and going hand-in-hand with the importance of the cybersecurity domain for 21st century armed forces, but few would deny that VR/AR will be a determining factor in the future of warfare.

Key Topics Covered:



PLAYERS



TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING



TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Media trends

Regulatory trends

Aerospace & defense trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Competitive analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

IMPACT OF VIRTUAL REALITY ON AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Industry case studies

Military case studies

Key recommendations for aerospace & defense vendors

VALUE CHAIN

Semiconductors

Components

Headsets

Platforms

Applications and content

COMPANIES

Technology companies

Aerospace and defense companies

GLOSSARY



APPENDIX: THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Companies Mentioned

Alphabet

Amazon

Facebook

HP

HTC

Microsoft

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sony

Ubisoft

Unity

Virtuix

Walt Disney Airbus Group

BAE Systems

Boeing

CAE

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Kratos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Novatech

Raytheon Technologies

SimCentric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s2qm8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900