UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the addition of two new Alliance Partners, Renaissance Alliance and Voldico. The Applied Partner Program provides Alliance Partners with greater access to educational resources and innovative technology for their agency and broker network members to increase operational efficiency and build stronger books of business.

“Renaissance is thrilled to partner with Applied Systems,” said Michael Freilich, chief technology officer, Renaissance Alliance. “The partnership expands the capabilities that Renaissance provides to its members and we are confident that integration we’ve build will strengthen the value proposition to the agencies we serve together, enabling our members to grow at 2-4 times the average rate.”

“Voldico is a preferred network group with a longstanding relationship of working with agents to help them successfully grow and perpetuate,” said John Robinson, President, Voldico. “We are proud to have a strong partnership with Applied in support of our growing business model.”

The Applied Alliance Partner Program creates additional value in the independent insurance distribution channel by providing greater resources to networks and their agencies for sustainable business growth. Through collaboration, the program identifies and engages insurance network membership organizations on technology and market initiatives that benefit their business and member agencies. Learn more about the Applied Alliance Partner Program.

“The insurance industry is at a digital inflection driven by changing customer expectations and the need to work remotely, requiring agencies to adopt the technology that supports not only their customers’ expectations, but that of their staffs’ to digitally connect to the business,” said Ben Goodman, vice president of Corporate Development, Applied Systems. "We are proud to welcome Renaissance Alliance and Voldico to the Applied Alliance Program, delivering their agencies access to technology best practices, industry expertise and Applied product solutions to strengthen their businesses and customer relationships.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Renaissance Alliance

Founded in 1999, Renaissance Alliance is a membership alliance for fully independent property casualty agency owners to grow premium, maximize revenue and increase agency value through increased profit sharing, guaranteed override revenue and offloading non-revenue generating activities. The net effect is higher revenue, decreased expenses, less operational risk, and accelerated agency growth. Learn more about our services.

About Voldico

Voldico provides independent agencies with unique benefits, including market access to leading carriers, outstanding customer service, operational support and customized perpetuation planning. We provide a truly unique opportunity to own and operate an independent insurance agency that is cutting edge - www.voldico.com

