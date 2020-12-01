SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palo Alto Innovation®, LLC, a company solving everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products, announces that its Sandman® Doppler™ Smart Clock is now shipping. The smart alarm clock has Amazon Alexa built-in, six high-speed USB charging ports and premium sound.



The Doppler was built with convenience in mind. The six high-speed USB-A charging ports turn the Sandman Doppler Smart Clock into an all-in-one charging station for essential personal technology (i.e. phones, smart watches, wireless earbuds, tablets). Three of the Doppler’s USB ports may be upgraded by the customer to USB-C to accommodate newer devices. With Amazon Alexa built-in, you can ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check weather, control smart home devices and more. Using Alexa on the Doppler is simple and hands-free – just ask and Alexa will immediately respond.

The Sandman Doppler’s display has easy-to-read 1.8-inch-tall, auto-dimming digits to keep the bedroom dark and promote better sleep. It gives users a practically infinite number of color options for the display, allowing the Doppler to easily match any home décor. Doppler owners can choose to use the familiar tactile buttons on the alarm clock or set preferences on a smart phone – both of which are intuitive and easy to use. Privacy is also of utmost importance as the Doppler includes a dedicated microphone mute button and is camera-free.

The Doppler offers premium sound from a compact footprint. It has two 50x90mm drivers and is powered by a high-efficiency Class D amplifier and custom-tuned DSP with bass port for enhanced low-frequency response. With Amazon Alexa and Bluetooth capabilities, users can stream their favorite music right from their phones or the internet. Doppler supports streaming via Pandora, Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, SiriusXM, Audible and Deezer, with support for Spotify and others coming soon.

“We developed the Sandman Doppler to address the common issues many of us face on our nightstand – a mess of cables, bricks and strips,” said Alex Tramiel, co-founder and CEO of Palo Alto Innovation. “By combining a premium sound system with a charging station that has Amazon Alexa built-in, you can now have the perfect device on any nightstand.”

Additional free updates are coming to the Doppler in the first quarter of 2021, including visual indicators to show weather, temperature, stocks and traffic alerts. The Doppler also has two programmable buttons to support the smart home, which will be activated early next year. These smart buttons can be programmed to the individual’s needs, including managing lights, playing music, opening and closing garage doors, as well as activating the home security system.

The Doppler with six USB-A charging ports can be purchased for $199.99. For $224.99, customers can upgrade the Doppler to three USB-C and three USB-A charging ports. The Sandman Doppler is available in three different colors: Blackout, Moon Grey and Midnight Blue.

For more information on Palo Alto Innovation, visit: https://www.paloaltoinnovation.com. The Sandman Doppler can be purchased on the Sandman Clocks website and will be available on Amazon soon.

About Palo Alto Innovation

Founded in March 2015, Palo Alto Innovation focuses on making life easier, one gizmo at a time. The company solves everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products. Their most notable of products, the Sandman and Sandman Doppler Smart Clocks are made for the twenty-first century. The contemporary, neutral design combines intuitive controls with the largest auto-adjustable display of its type, integrated cable management, and multiple USB ports to keep several consumer devices charged and ready to go.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for Palo Alto Innovation

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 ext. 233