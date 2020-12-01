Half Moon Bay, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Alliance, the top digital community for women executives around the world, today announced the launch of its first podcast, The Third Act, hosted by Liz Tinkham, former Senior Managing Director at Accenture. The podcast will explore fascinating stories of people who find themselves in the “Third Act” of their lives – when they realize that they are not yet finished even though their big careers may have ended. Ms. Tinkham’s podcast guests discover new passion and meaning as they redefine what their purpose looks like later in life.

“I was inspired to create The Third Act podcast by my own search for a third act,” said Ms. Tinkham. “The Third Act speaks to people who achieved immense success in life. Now they have the time, treasure and talent to embrace whatever it is they wish to embrace. I want to shine the light on how they figured out their passion and what they’re doing with it.”

“I’m thrilled Athena is launching The Third Act as our debut into the world of podcasting,” said Coco Brown, Athena founder and CEO. “Liz’s generation has raised the bar on what women can achieve when they’ve achieved vocational freedom. My hope is that Liz’s stories – of both men and women – will inspire today’s generation and the generations to come to embrace new challenges and opportunities.”

Ms. Tinkham is not only Athena’s first podcast host, but she will also serve on Athena’s commercial board of directors when Athena makes the transition to a for-profit entity on December 31, 2020. Her vast experience advising clients in digital transformation and technology will serve Athena well as it looks to dramatically scale in 2021 and beyond.

From retirement to vocational freedom

Ms. Tinkham’s “first act” was studying aerospace engineering at Ohio State University. She spent her “second act” working for Accenture, where she rose to the top of the company’s leadership team, with a seat on the prestigious Global Leadership Council. At Accenture, she led an international team of more than 5,500 for Microsoft, one of Accenture’s largest commercial clients. She also led the global management consulting practice for the Communications Media and Technology group, doubling revenue and sales during her tenure. During her long career at Accenture, Liz was a recognized leader in building new practice areas, identifying and growing strong leaders and retaining and promoting women in senior leadership.

Today, Liz serves as a strategic adviser and board director, specializing in the shift to digital technologies. She serves on the Board of Directors of Particle.io, a San Francisco-based, full-stack Internet of Things company. She has also served as an advisor to several private companies including Delphix, EQITTI and Levyx. In January, she’ll onboard in her newest board of director role with Athena Alliance, Inc.

In her Third Act, Liz teaches management consulting part-time at University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. She is also Board Chair of Washington STEM, a nonprofit that works to advance equity in STEM education in the state of Washington. The podcast serves as an extension of Liz’s exploration of her own Third Act and what it means to cross the “career finish line” with the freedom to take on just about anything that comes her way.

The Third Act podcast can be listened to on all the popular players, including Spotify, Apple, Stitcher and iHeartRadio. Listen to the first episodes of the Third Act Podcast here.

About Athena Alliance

Athena is a community platform that brings together women leaders, investors, CEOs, board directors, and corporations in one global, digital ecosystem. Women join Athena for executive coaching, board opportunities, exclusive events, one-on-one mentorship, and more. Athena also guides CEOs, venture firms, and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to access the world’s top female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.com

Joanna Furlong Athena Alliance 480-227-2752 joanna@athenaalliance.com