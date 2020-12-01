SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doxy.me , a free, accessible and secure telemedicine solution, had a momentous year in response to the influx of demand for telemedicine as COVID-19 impacted millions of healthcare providers and patients across the country. In just the last six months, the HIPAA compliant platform grew from 80,000 to more than 750,000 users. Providers have now used the platform to perform over 100 million visits with patients. The company also just surpassed more than 10,000 clinics registered to use the platform to provide telemedicine services to patients in an easy, fast and secure manner. Moving into 2021, doxy.me will continue to focus on its overarching mission of providing simple and barrier-free access to telemedicine.



Doxy.me saw pivotal growth in 2020 and plans to amplify their platform to help meet the needs of providers across the U.S. The platform, which is HIPAA, GDPR, PHIPA/PIPEDA and HITECH compliant, and meets worldwide security requirements is also announcing several partnerships and new features to help further their mission of providing telemedicine to all, including:

Language Line: Doxy.me currently supports nine different languages within the platform and is working towards incorporating a number of other languages and interpretation services in the coming year. With the integration of Language Line, patients have the opportunity to translate the languages of their waiting rooms, patient flyers, and telemedicine visits easily and effectively.





Provider Partnerships: Doxy.me works alongside providers to best integrate a telehealth plan that complements the healthcare provider's practice, provides patients with a safe way to connect with providers, and facilitates ease and flexibility for patients and doctors alike. Doxy.me's partners include the Telemental Health Institute, MEDRhythms, BioReference Laboratories and PsychCare, to name a few.



“We want to overcome anything that limits access to telemedicine and make it accessible for all - regardless of age, disability, language, etc.,” said Brandon Welch, founder and CEO of doxy.me. “The first limit to telemedicine for all was cost. The second was ease. We responded to both of these limitations with our mission in mind and made our platform free and patient-friendly. In order to meet the critical need for telemedicine in this vulnerable time, we’re now looking towards the future. Anything that’s a barrier to telemedicine for all we’re identifying and overcoming.”

To best protect the privacy and security of patients and providers, doxy.me complies with HIPAA, GDPR, PHIPA/PIPEDA, and HITECH requirements and implements state of the art security and encryption protocols to ensure ongoing data integrity. The platform can be effectively used across all healthcare practices, from telemental health to primary care. Prenatal care, medication management and chronic disease care are all practices that benefit from the use of telemedicine. A variety of healthcare professions can implement and utilize doxy.me to best serve both their practices and their patients. While doxy.me is available globally on over 9 million devices, the company continues to work towards creating accessibility to the platform across all healthcare practices in order to ensure that telemedicine is available and attainable for all.

About doxy.me

Founded by Brandon Welch, MS, PhD, and based in Salt Lake City, Utah and Charleston, South Carolina, doxy.me is making it easier and more affordable for healthcare providers to care for their patients anywhere, including rural and underserved areas. doxy.me provides patients with a virtual clinic experience that is strongly reminiscent of the traditional consultative model, but without the barriers associated with a brick-and-mortar clinic. The company uses state-of-the-art security and encryption protocols, making doxy.me compliant with HIPAA and HITECH requirements, and works on mobile devices (Safari/Chrome) and most desktop browsers. The company also offers a licensed version of doxy.me for additional features or custom branding. For more information, follow doxy.me on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .