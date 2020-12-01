The Embraer Phenom 100 is a modern luxury light jet with executive accommodations for four passengers and a range of 1,100 nautical miles for quick short-range travel. The recently renovated interior includes new wool carpet and in-flight entertainment paired with ample headroom and space to maximize passenger comfort.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air Private Jets, with operations in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York and Florida, has announced its Van Nuys-based (VNY) Phenom 100 is available for business and leisure charter on the West Coast.



This year has seen growth in the number of new private flyers, and Silver Air Private Jets has been working to simplify the process for these new flyers while maintaining the safest and most secure charter experiences available. Through Silver Air Private Jets’ Simplified program, flyers can request charter quotes, learn more about private travel, and select from the company’s fleet of luxury jets, including the Phenom, directly from Silver Air Private Jets’ team of private jet advisors.

Silver Air Private Jets manages an expanding international fleet of light to large-cabin jets from Boeing, Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech with bases across the United States while maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management. The company employs leading experts in Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) management and travel, offering unrestricted charter availability, worldwide.

Silver Air Private Jets’ charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification for maintaining operational safety. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air Private Jets is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air Private Jets visit http://www.silverair.com/.

About Silver Air Private Jets

Silver Air Private Jets is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification for maintaining operational safety. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

