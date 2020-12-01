MORTON GROVE, Ill., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome kicks off this holiday season with the release of their holiday commercial and Giving Tuesday initiatives.



Lifeway is spreading the holiday message of resilience and love through the release of their latest commercial. The inspirational holiday spot was created to encourage positivity through the end of the year.

“This season the need to pull together as a community and support each other is greater than ever,” said Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky. “We’re ramping up production to support the increased demand at retail, as well as additional product for giving initiatives. We want everyone to enjoy a safe and meaningful holiday season, and want to do our part to support the mental and physical health of our communities, which is why we have now donated over 250,000 servings of Lifeway Kefir this year.”

Lifeway will be making monetary contributions to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Meals on Wheels Northern Illinois in an effort to support both mental and physical health this holiday season. The company will also continue to give back by donating over $30,000 worth of product to food pantries and non-profit organizations this holiday season.

Lifeway will be donating products to the following organizations and encourages others who are able to do the same:

This Giving Tuesday, Lifeway will also sponsor Chicago’s City Clerk Anna M. Valencia’s 4th annual Women of Worth event. This event supports women and mothers across Chicago in need to bring them cheer throughout the holiday season. Lifeway will be supporting 60 mothers in need with a packed cooler of products and a $50 gift card to Midwestern grocery chain Mariano’s.

“We’re so thankful to have the support of Lifeway for our 4th annual Women of Worth event,” said Clerk Valencia. “We know this year has been particularly tough for our city and its families. It’s because of the generous actions of companies like Lifeway, community organizations and all of our sponsors that we’re able to spread a little more joy this holiday season.”

“We’re proud to partner with Lifeway on their Giving Tuesday initiative. At Mariano’s, we’re dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. This partnership with Lifeway will provide resources to mothers so they can gather their family around the dining table this holiday season,” said Amanda Puck, Mariano’s Director of Strategic Brand Development.

“We’re always looking for ways to support initiatives that have a real, tangible impact on individuals, which is why we’re proud to partner with our friends at Mariano’s and sponsor this year’s Women of Worth event,” said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. “In a year that has been so challenging, we’re inspired by the resilience and generosity on display in recent months. We applaud all the groups doing on-the-ground support and strive to activate our community to give back wherever they can this holiday season.”

To view the full commercial, visit YouTube.com. To learn more about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

