BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) (the “Company”), today announced that it is increasing its revenue, gross margin and EPS guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ends Dec. 3, 2020, as set forth in the tables below.



Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra will share further updates in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time on Dec. 1, 2020. The live webcast and subsequent replay of the event can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com.

Previous Guidance Updated Guidance GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $5.0 bn - $5.4 bn — $5.0 bn - $5.4 bn $5.70 bn - 5.75 bn — $5.70 bn - $5.75 bn Gross margin 25.5% - 27.5% 1% A 26.5% - 28.5% 28.5% - 29.5% 1% A 29.5% - 30.5% Diluted earnings per share(1) $0.32 - $0.46 $0.08 A,B,C,D $0.40 - $0.54 $0.61 - $0.65 $0.08 A,B,C,D $0.69 - $0.73





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 39 A Other – cost of goods sold 7 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 25 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 23 C Amortization of debt discount and other costs 2 D Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes (1) $ 95

(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.





The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

