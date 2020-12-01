San Diego, California, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) announced today that HUMBL® has delivered its first live transactions in the Mexico market. The event was recorded during the production of a HUMBL brand video in the Baja California border region over the weekend.



“HUMBL® was born here in the border region of the San Diego and Mexico, specifically because of the problems families regularly experience when moving and using money across borders. The current options are expensive and inefficient,” said Michele Rivera, HUMBL Vice President of Global Partnerships.

“Unlike US only mobile wallets like Venmo® or Zelle,® we designed HUMBL® so that it can go along with customers and merchants into places like Latin America, enabling them to transact with each other seamlessly in the new digital economy.”

HUMBL commissioned a video crew to walk-through the variety of market problems that it is addressing with its design of HUMBL® mobile wallet and HUMBL Hubs™ merchant solutions in the United States and Baja California, Mexico.

In the HUMBL brand video, which will be premiered at the Dec. 9 investor call, beta testers are seen transacting within the HUMBL® mobile wallet to digitally send, receive and exchange currencies across the border; as well as paying, tipping and transacting with merchants.

In addition, HUMBL® showcases financial technologies such as USD Stablecoins, which enable Latin American customers to avoid domestic currency fluctuations, by holding their money in US dollars on the blockchain in the HUMBL® mobile wallet.

The company also demonstrated its HUMBL Hubs™ Point of Sale (POS) solutions for merchants in Mexico, designed to assist millions of “Cash Only” Latin American merchants with a seamless migration to the digital economy.

HUMBL Hubs™ enables merchants to accept major credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard and American Express via its contactless “Point and Pay” solutions, as well as text orders, mobile payments, tipping, local deals, ratings and reviews.

“HUMBL® instantly makes life easier for me, my business and my customers here in Mexico,” said Fernando Cuevas, Founder of Tours in Baja, a HUMBL® pilot test partner and a lead affiliate sales representative in the region.

“Being able to pay people for goods and services digitally with HUMBL®, enables my customers to spend more time enjoying their trips, and less time seeking out ATM’s and cash payment options everywhere we go.”

As reported on November 11, 2020, HUMBL, LLC is merging with Tesoro Enterprises. The merger process is well underway and expected to be completed in the coming days. The surviving Delaware corporation will be known as HUMBL, Inc.

About HUMBL®

The mission of HUMBL® and HUMBL Hubs™ is to deliver high quality, low cost digital payments and financial services. The HUMBL network was designed to support vertical markets such as government, banking, wireless and merchants in locations like Latin America, Caribbean, Asia and Africa who are seeking to migrate to digital payment and financial technologies, to help reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for customers.

The HUMBL® Mobile App delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. HUMBL® provides greater access and portability than US only mobile wallet providers, such as Venmo® and Zelle® and will offer a HUMBL Hubs™ merchant software for clients without smartphones in certain domiciles.

“We aren’t building HUMBL for the 350 million customers using PayPal®, but for the 7 billion people for whom money moves in different pathways, formats and cost structures,” according to the CEO of HUMBL, Brian Foote.

The HUMBL website features global brand videos, product tours, market research, white papers and network architecture at www.HUMBLpay.com .

