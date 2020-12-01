Participants in the Cecil B. Day Immersion Program will take part in signature experiences that demonstrate internationally renowned examples of quality operations across all sectors of hospitality.

Atlanta, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business has received a $2 million endowment from Deen Day Sanders to establish an immersion program in memory of her late husband, Days Inns founder and school namesake, Cecil B. Day, Sr.

The endowment will be used to develop the Cecil B. Day Immersion Program to provide graduate and undergraduate hospitality students semester-long experiential learning opportunities tailored to their specific career aspirations. The majority of the gift will be used to provide scholarships and academic aid to make it possible for students of all backgrounds to participate.

Whether studying domestically or abroad, participants will take part in signature experiences that demonstrate internationally renowned examples of quality operations across all sectors of hospitality including lodging, food and beverage, event management and entertainment. Following a semester of hands-on projects, mentorship from hospitality leaders and networking, students will emerge with a greater understanding of corporate processes, analytical approaches, and strategies for innovation.

“It is with great honor and tremendous gratitude to the Day family that we accept this gift and embark on the creation of the Cecil B. Day Immersion Program,” said Debra Cannon, director of the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration. “Cecil B. Day was a pioneering innovator and marketing genius, and we are thrilled to further his legacy through this new program. During a time when our industry needs innovation the most, this student-centric gift has the power to transform careers and change lives.”

The competitive application and selection process for the Cecil B. Day Immersion Program will open in fall 2021, after which admitted students will participate in professional development workshops to prepare for the experience.

Robinson’s School of Hospitality Administration was renamed the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration in 1988. Cecil B. Day is remembered as an astute businessman who developed Days Inns to national prominence throughout the course of his career. His family’s legacy of excellence and philanthropy is the foundation upon which the program bases its vision for preparing future generations of hospitality executives.

The Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration is the oldest and largest hospitality administration school in Georgia. It offers certificate, bachelors, and master’s-level programs. CEOWORLD ranks it 22nd among the world’s top hospitality and hotel management schools, and Eduniversal ranks the school’s Regynald G. Washington Master of Global Hospitality Management 24th worldwide.

Learn more about the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration at https://robinson.gsu.edu/hospitality.

About Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 8th among accredited U.S. business colleges for graduate enrollment, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). More Georgia executives hold advanced degrees from Robinson and Georgia State than any other U.S. institution. Learn more at www.robinson.gsu.edu.

