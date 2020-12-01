Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q3/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kingston and Kioxia gained share in the SSD market in Q3/20, the former due to out-performance in client SSDs and the latter inenterprise SSDs.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by the interface and by the supplier.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

  • Intel
  • Kingston
  • Kioxia
  • Liteon
  • Micron
  • Samsung
  • Seagate
  • SK Hynix
  • Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:

  • Client OEM
  • Client Channel
  • Total Client
  • Enterprise SATA SSD
  • Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
  • Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
  • PCIe SSD
  • PCIe Cloud SSD
  • PCIe Enterprise SSD
  • SAS SSD
  • Total Enterprise SSDs
  • Total SSDs

