Kingston and Kioxia gained share in the SSD market in Q3/20, the former due to out-performance in client SSDs and the latter inenterprise SSDs.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by the interface and by the supplier.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Intel

Kingston

Kioxia

Liteon

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:

Client OEM

Client Channel

Total Client

Enterprise SATA SSD

Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD

Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD

PCIe SSD

PCIe Cloud SSD

PCIe Enterprise SSD

SAS SSD

Total Enterprise SSDs

Total SSDs

