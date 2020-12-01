﻿MT Højgaard Holding A/S' holding of a total of 2,720 treasury shares was incorrectly stated to constitute 0.00035% of the company's total share capital in company announcement no. 19 of 30 November 2020. However, the company’s 2,720 treasury shares constitute 0.035% of the company's total share capital.

There are no other corrections to the company announcement.

A corrected version of company announcement no. 19 of 30 November 2020 is attached.

