Under the Vector Type segment, AAV vectors, followed by Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus and Lentivirus, are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing investment in adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors to advance research programs against strategically selected cell targets. Increasing prevalence of various diseases across the globe will further accelerate the gene therapy market growth during the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to the presence of various leading global companies including Orchard Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, and Spark Therapeutics. With companies investing in adoption of advanced technology supported by enhanced focus on expanding product pipeline by manufacturers to advance in the field of Gene Therapy will further facilitate the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Gene Therapy market By Value.

• The report analyses Gene Therapy Market By Vector Type (Lentivirus, AAV, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus, Others).

• The report further assesses the Gene Therapy market By Application (Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others).

• The Global Gene Therapy Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Companies during COVID-19 Pandemic with and Product Pipeline of Leading Companies. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Vector Type and Application. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Voyager Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Spark Therapeutics Inc., MoldMed S.P.A., Orchard Therapeutics PLC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AnGes Inc., Akcea Therapeutics, BlueBird Bio Inc., and Sarepta Therapeutics.

• The report presents the analysis of Gene Therapy market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience

• Bio-Tech and Bio-Pharma Companies

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Healthcare Units

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

