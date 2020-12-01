Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emerging Technology Trends Survey 2020 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This survey was designed to help us understand the current attitudes of business leaders towards emerging technologies and evaluate how these attitudes are likely to evolve over the next three years. The results also give us a view of actual adoption levels of select emerging technologies in organizations across industries and geographies, as well as reasons for that adoption.



While cybersecurity is important to all sectors, other emerging technologies are not. Business leaders should focus on technologies that make processes more efficient, cut costs, and assist with business development.



Scope

This report provides a snapshot of current attitudes of business leaders towards emerging technologies.

It gives a view of actual adoption levels of select emerging technologies across industries and geographies, as well as reasons for that adoption.

It highlights emerging technology trends and uses key metrics to assess how enterprises are preparing for digital disruption.

It looks at the impact of COVID-19 on business performance and provides insight into the technologies that have helped organizations survive the pandemic

Reasons to Buy

This in-depth survey of global business leaders give a clear insight into their views on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things. It also offers recommendations for enterprises on how to get the most from their emerging technology investments, and for technology vendors selling emerging technology products and services.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

The impact of COVID-19

Technology understanding and sentiment

Readiness for digital disruption

Implementing emerging technologies

Conclusions and recommendations

Background, objectives, and survey design

Survey demographics and methodology

Thematic methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxdbya

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900