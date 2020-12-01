New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Automation Software Market – Analysis By Type (Cloud, On-Premise, Web), Product (BMS, Standalone), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993450/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, growing green building initiatives and environmental concerns will drive the Building Automation Software market value in the near future.



Among the Type in the Building Automation Software market (Cloud-based, On-premise based and Web-based), On Premise based is widely used globally and is expected to grow slowly in the forecast period. Cloud based type will grow faster in forecast period with the increasing demand of cloud based software.

Among the Product in the Building Automation Software market (BMS software and Standalone building automation software), BMS software is very popular and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of BMS software is because it is most reliable and efficient for Building Automation systems which will drive the market.



Among the Application of the Building Automation Software market (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), the commercial segment is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Commercial sector is one of the largest application of Building automation software due to the acceptance of Building automation software in commercial buildings across globe which will keep increasing in future.

The American region is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increase in demand of technologies like IoT and growing demand of smart building industry are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Building Automation Software market by Value.

• The report analyses the Building Automation Software Market by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise based, Web-based).

• The report analyses the Building Automation Software Market by Product (BMS software, Standalone building automation software).

• The report analyses the Building Automation Software Market by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial).

• The Global Building Automation Software Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Product and by Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Honeywell, Cisco, Siemens, Advantech, Crestron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Ansys, Glodon Software, Automated Logic Corporation and Schneider Electric.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Building Automation Software market.

• The report presents the analysis of Building Automation Software market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Building Automation Software Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

