Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Exclusive Features

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (December 1st), Elliot, a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh.

A Reindeer’s Journey (December 1st), Ailo, a newborn reindeer, embarks on an incredible odyssey with the help of his mother. Narrated by Donald Sutherland and set against the frozen majesty of northern Finland, their journey is an uplifting story for the whole family.

New Crackle Channels for December

A Very Crackle Christmas Channel (December 1st), look under the tree and find the brightly packaged Crackle exclusive animated feature Elliot: the Littlest Reindeer, the heartfelt Crackle exclusive A Reindeer’s Journey, laugh along with A Baby for Christmas, and take a deep dive Inside Lego at Christmas.

Unlikely Heroes Channel (December 1st), enjoy the savage hilarity of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the superhero silliness of The Tick, top-shelf adventure with Turbo Kid, and two-fisted action with The Phantom.

Stream Me Up, Scotty Channel (December 1st), buckle up as you rocket off to save the world in Ender’s Game and destroy alien invaders with Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Ringmasters Channel (December 1st), let the battles begin with Crackle original series Heroes of Lucha Libre, Nacho Libre, the Crackle original documentary Lennox-Lewis: The Untold Story, and explosive boxing documentary Team Khan.

History Lovers Channel (December 1st), feel the cut of the Crackle exclusive Robert the Bruce, the burning intrigue of Pompeii, follow the siren song of the Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead, and fight the forces of evil with Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in December

Ender’s Game (December 1st), young Ender Wiggin is recruited by the International Military to lead the fight against the Formics, an insectoid alien race who had previously tried to invade Earth and had inflicted heavy losses on humankind. Starring Harrison Ford, Ben Kingsley, Asa Butterfield, and Hailee Steinfeld.

The Bank Job (December 1st), Martine offers Terry (Jason Statham) a lead on a foolproof bank hit on London’s Baker Street. She targets a roomful of safe deposit boxes worth millions in cash and jewelry along with a treasure trove of dirty secrets.

Arrival (December 1st), a linguist (Amy Adams) works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious space crafts appear around the world. The film also stars Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker.

Zodiac (December 1st), in the late 1960s/early 1970s, a San Francisco cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual who terrorizes Northern California with a killing spree. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Edwards.

Babel (December 1st), in Babel, a tragic incident involving an American couple in Morocco sparks a chain of events for four families in different countries throughout the world. In the struggle to overcome isolation, fear, and displacement, each character discovers that it is family that ultimately provides solace.

Bewitched (December 1st), after a hard day in advertising, Darrin only wants to come home to a normal life. But his wife’s a witch and his mother in law’s a witch who doesn’t approve of his marriage.

Spanglish (December 1st), John Clasky (Adam Sandler) is a devoted dad whose skills as a chef have afforded his family (Téa Leoni, Cloris Leachman) a very upscale life, including a summer home in Malibu and a breathtaking new housekeeper, Flor (Paz Vega), who has recently immigrated to L.A. from Mexico. She is trying to find a better life for her remarkable daughter, Cristina (Shelbie Bruce), who is rapidly embracing the American way of life.

Desperado (December 1st), Antonio Banderas, Joaquim De Almeida, Salma Hayek, Cheech Marin, Steve Buscemi and Quentin Tarantino star in this stylish shoot-'em-up described as a south-of-the-border Pulp Fiction. Director Robert Rodriguez follows up his legendary debut film, El Mariachi, with this sexy sequel about a mysterious guitar player (Banderas) searching for vengeance against the men who murdered his girlfriend.

Attack the Block (December 1st), from the producers of Shaun of the Dead, Attack the Block is a fast, funny, frightening action adventure movie that pits a teen street gang against an invasion of savage alien monsters. It turns a London housing project into a sci-fi battleground, the low-income apartment complex into a fortress under siege. And it turns a crazy mix of tough street kids into a team of heroes. It’s inner city versus outer space and it’s going to explode.

Wind Chill (December 1st), two college students (Emily Blunt and Ashton Holmes) share a ride home for the holidays. When they break down on a deserted stretch of road they're preyed upon by the ghosts of people who have died there.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS

Crackle Plus is a video-on-demand (VOD) joint venture formed by Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE). The company’s consumer facing ad-supported VOD (AVOD) channels include Crackle (U.S. and Canada), Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, and Espanolflix. It also owns subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare. Crackle Plus reaches over 30 million monthly visitors making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Its content library includes over 80,000 hours of programming.

