Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (LED, Photodetector, Microcontroller, Software), Transmission Type, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall FSO market is expected to grow from USD 402 million in 2020 to USD 1,977 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.5% during 2020-2025.



The overall VLC market is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 396.5% during 2020-2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the alternative solution to overburdened RF technology for outdoor networking, last-mile connectivity, faster and safer data transfer than other challenging technologies, and less energy consumption by LEDs. The demand for Li-Fi technology is increasing across the world to provide secure communications with high data bandwidth, and so on various applications such as healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, and commercial create a strong demand for FSO/Li-Fi for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.

Healthcare and underwater communication applications to witness the highest CAGR in FSO and VLC markets during 2020-2025.

The FSO market for the healthcare application and VLC market for underwater communications applications is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. FSOs are hugely deployed in the healthcare application where wireless communication through radio waves is not allowed due to potential health hazards. On the other hand, Underwater communications rely on acoustic technologies that limit the speeds to a fraction of terrestrial wireless systems. RF does not work underwater but visible light can support high-speed data transmission over short distances in this environment. VLC can be a safe alternative to RF communication and serve the purpose of this untapped application area.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the FSO and VLC market by 2025.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the FSO and VLC by 2025. The FSO and VLC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing facilities, advanced infrastructure, and the growing computer-aided design (CAD) industry are the factors driving the FSO market in APAC. Also, with the recent developments and increased expenditure on VLC-related R&D activities, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for VLC during the forecast period. Similarly, end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics are expected to create huge opportunities for VLC or Li-Fi solution providers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the FSO & Vlc Market

4.2 Vlc/Li-Fi Market, by Transmission Type

4.3 FSO & Vlc Market, by Application

4.4 FSO & Vlc Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Drivers for the FSO Market

5.2.1.1.1 Alternative Solution to the Overburdened Rf Technology for Outdoor Networking

5.2.1.1.2 Last Mile Connectivity

5.2.1.2 Drivers for the Vlc Market

5.2.1.2.1 Faster and Safer Data Transfer Than Other Challenging Technologies

5.2.1.2.2 Less Energy Consumption by Leds

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restraints for the FSO Market

5.2.2.1.1 High Installation Price for FSO Solutions

5.2.2.2 Restraints for the Vlc Market

5.2.2.2.1 Applicable Only for Short-Range Communication Applications and Requirement of Direct Los

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities for the FSO Market

5.2.3.1.1 Increase in Adoption of FSO in Place of Rf Communication

5.2.3.2 Opportunities for the Vlc Market

5.2.3.2.1 Growth in Adoption of Li-Fi in Various Industries

5.2.3.2.2 High Emergence of New Applications Such as IoT and 5G

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges for the FSO Market

5.2.4.1.1 Reliability Issues due to Fading of Signals During Propagation

5.2.4.2 Challenges for the Vlc Market

5.2.4.2.1 Lack of Technological Awareness

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Technology Trends

5.5 Vlc/Li-Fi Case Studies

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Vlc/Li-Fi Market

5.8 Vlc/Li-Fi Ecosystem

5.9 Regulations

5.10 Average Selling Price Analysis



6 Impact of COVID-19 on the FSO and Vlc Market



7 Free Space Optics (FSO) Market

7.1 FSO Market, by Component

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Transmitter

7.1.2.1 Leds are Mainly Used as Transmitters in FSO Systems

7.1.3 Receiver

7.1.3.1 Photodetectors are Used as Receivers in FSO Systems

7.1.4 Modulator and Demodulator

7.1.4.1 Modulators and Demodulators are Key for Efficient Communication in FSO Systems

7.2 FSO Market, by Application

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Mobile Backhaul

7.2.2.1 FSO Solutions are Used to Cater to Additional Bandwidth Requirements in Mobile Backhaul Applications

7.2.3 Enterprise Connectivity

7.2.3.1 High Resistance to Signal Interception Makes FSO Highly Suitable for Enterprise Connectivity Applications

7.2.4 Disaster Recovery

7.2.4.1 FSO Technology is a Suitable Option for Establishing Quick Communications in Incident Areas

7.2.5 Defense

7.2.5.1 FSO Links Can Help to Achieve Secure and Reliable Communication in Defense Applications

7.2.6 Satellite

7.2.6.1 Ability to Transfer Data in Gbps Without Using Any Licensed Spectrum Makes FSO Ideal for Satellite Applications

7.2.7 Healthcare

7.2.7.1 Increasing Trend of Remote Health Monitoring Supporting the Deployment of FSO Technology for Facilitating High Volume Data Transmission

7.2.8 Security

7.2.8.1 FSO Technology is Used for Security Applications to Evade the Threat of Data Interception

7.2.9 Engineering and Design

7.2.9.1 Availability of Simulation Tools for FSO Systems Making Them Well Suited for Engineering and Design Applications

7.2.10 Others

7.3 FSO Market, by Region

7.3.1 Introduction

7.3.2 Americas

7.3.2.1 Government Funding for the Development of High-Speed Broadband Infrastructure Boosting Market Growth

7.3.3 Europe

7.3.3.1 Presence of FSO Solution Providers Propelling Market Growth

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific

7.3.4.1 Growing Adoption of Communication Services and Government Initiatives to Boost the Market in APAC

7.3.5 Rest of the World



8 Visible Light Communication (Vlc) Market

8.1 Vlc Market, by Component

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Light Emitting Diode

8.1.3 Photodetector

8.1.4 Microcontroller

8.1.5 Software

8.2 Vlc Market, by Transmission Type

8.2.1 Unidirectional Transmission

8.2.2 Bidirectional Transmission

8.3 Vlc Market, by Application

8.3.1 Introduction

8.3.2 Smart Stores

8.3.2.1 to Provide Improved Customer Experience, the Demand for Vlc Solutions is Projected to Grow Significantly in Smart Stores

8.3.3 Streetlight

8.3.3.1 Increase in the Adoption of Leds and Government Projects Related to Streetlights Driving the Market Growth for Vlc Technology

8.3.4 Consumer Electronics

8.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Consumer Electronics and Mobile Subscribers to Drive the Market Growth for Vlc Technology

8.3.4.2 Residential

8.3.4.3 Commercial

8.3.5 Defense and Security

8.3.5.1 Need for Secure and Reliable Communication to Drive the Demand for Vlc Links in the Defense Sector

8.3.6 Vehicle & Transportation

8.3.6.1 Using Optical Solutions for Reliable Two-Way Connectivity with High-Speed to Encourage a High Adoption of Vlc Solutions

8.3.6.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

8.3.6.3 Location-Based Service

8.3.6.4 Intelligent Transportation System

8.3.6.4.1 Advanced Traffic Management System

8.3.6.4.2 Advanced Traveler Information System

8.3.6.4.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communications

8.3.6.4.4 Advanced Public Transportation System

8.3.7 Aviation

8.3.7.1 to Provide Radiation-Free Communication in Aircraft, Vlc is an Ideal Solution for the Aviation Industry

8.3.8 Hospital

8.3.8.1 Increase in the Use of E-Healthcare Solutions to Encourage the Use of Vlc Technology

8.3.8.2 Asset Tracking

8.3.8.3 Patient Tracking

8.3.8.4 Data Monitoring

8.3.9 Underwater Communication

8.3.9.1 High Demand for High-Speed Data Rate in Engineering and Design Applications

8.3.10 Hazardous Environment

8.3.11 Others

8.3.11.1 Museum

8.3.11.2 Digital Signage

8.3.11.3 Hotel & Casino

8.3.11.4 Logistics

8.4 Vlc Market, by Region

8.4.1 Introduction

8.4.2 Americas

8.4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Data Communications to Drive the Market Growth of Vlc Technology

8.4.3 Europe

8.4.3.1 High Presence of Vlc Technology Providers to Drive the Growth of the Market in the European Region

8.4.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.4.1 High Demand for Advanced Technologies, Such as IoT and 5G, to Drive the Growth of the Vlc Market in APAC

8.4.5 Rest of the World

8.4.5.1 Companies are Researching on 5G Technologies for Smart Residential Applications That Drive the Demand for Vlc Solutions in 5G Networks



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis in Vlc Market

9.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.3.1 Product Portfolio

9.3.2 Regional Focus

9.3.3 Manufacturing Footprint

9.3.4 Organic/Inorganic Play

9.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.4.1 Star

9.4.2 Pervasive

9.4.3 Participants

9.4.4 Emerging Leaders

9.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

9.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Responsive Companies

9.6.3 Dynamic Companies

9.6.4 Starting Blocks

9.7 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.7.1 Product Launches

9.7.2 Acquisitions and Partnerships

9.7.3 Collaborations, Contracts, & Joint Ventures



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Fsona Networks Corp.

10.1.2 Wireless Excellence Limited

10.1.3 Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting)

10.1.4 Oledcomm

10.1.5 Lucibel

10.1.6 Purelifi Limited

10.1.7 Acuity Brands

10.1.8 Panasonic Corporation

10.1.9 Fraunhofer Hhi

10.1.10 Trimble Hungary Ltd.

10.3 Other Companies

10.3.1 Jsc Mostcom (Artolink)

10.3.2 Lvx System

10.3.3 Ibsentelecom

10.3.4 Lightbee

10.3.5 Velmenni Ou

10.3.6 Vlncomm

10.3.7 Irnas D.O.O.

10.3.8 Nextlifi

10.3.9 Firefly Wireless Networks

10.3.10 Infinity Technology Services Limited



11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

11.3 Available Customizations

