MARKET INSIGHTS

Mobile security entails the protection of tablets, laptops, smartphones, and various other portable computing devices, as well as the networks they are connected to, primarily from attacks and threats linked with wireless computing. Moreover, mobile security has become increasingly essential, in terms of mobile computing.

Protection streaming is characterized by digital right management (DRM) technology, specifically used to secure mobile devices’ digital data from unauthorized access.It is difficult for network providers and content broadcasters to deliver content security across multiple devices, while managing a complex process that ensures the content’s safety.



As a result, major players across the mobile security market deliver solutions to protect users’ digital data.For example, Microsoft developed the PlayReady technology, widely deployed as a content protection solution.



Similarly, MobileIron also offers security solutions to organizations by containerizing corporate data, by ensuring that personal data remains untouched.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global mobile security market growth is assessed by evaluating the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as, the increasing need for adequate mobile security, the prevalence of online mobile gaming, and the surging awareness concerning mobile device management.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Online security solutions offered by enterprises to individual users are mainly affordable and cost effective, therefore enabling market penetration.Moreover, solution providers propose the trial version of malware reduction, data protection, and application management service.



Hence, the industrial rivalry across the global mobile security market is anticipated to be high, during the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the market include, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, Blackberry Limited, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, etc.



