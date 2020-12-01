THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s full Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) are available at www.sedar.com. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes revenue and net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

Three months ended

September 30,

2020 Three months ended

September 30,

2019 Change Percentage

Change Revenue 227,410 214,744 12,666 6% Net Income 74,334 38,935 35,399 91% Nine months ended

September 30,

2020 Nine months ended

September 30,

2019 Change Percentage

Change Revenue 1,124,081 526,714 597,367 113% Net Income (Loss) 141,974 (467,322) 609,296 not meaningful

“In Q3 2020, BCF achieved positive net income and an increase in revenue compared with Q3 2019. This outcome was a direct result of increased client development activity as well as growing market acceptance of blockchain technology. The Company has five active clients in various project stages, and our pipeline is robust. We have also taken the opportunity to capitalize the business over the last few months. We are well positioned to continue expanding our consulting business and begin to explore product opportunities that take advantage of our significant expertise in the blockchain space,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of Blockchain Foundry.

Outlook

The Company continues to develop its suite of blockchain infrastructure technology products and build its blockchain development and advisory business.

On the product side, BCF is building core technology to enable highly scalable, low cost, high speed blockchain transactions (Z-DAG), allow users to incorporate multiple blockchain systems within the same project (Syscoin-Ethereum bridge), and initialize custom blockchain tokens (Spark Wallet). BCF’s technology infrastructure is suitable for a variety of use cases where speed, scalability, fees and security are important factors, including stablecoin projects, loyalty applications, digital identities, and remittance services.

On the advisory side, BCF endeavours to work with clients who share the same priorities and vision for what blockchain technology can achieve for governments, businesses and consumers. To date, BCF has worked with clients across industries including digital identity, financial services and token wallet and development infrastructure.

Q3 2020 Business Highlights and Subsequent Events

Entered into a blockchain development agreement with NIX Platform. The agreement has a duration of approximately 6 months and a value of approximately $60,000. For more information please see the Company’s press release dated September 1, 2020.



Entered into a blockchain development agreement with a GDPR compliance solution provider. The initial phase of the agreement has a duration of approximately 4 weeks and a value of approximately $50,000. For more information please see the Company’s press release dated October 5, 2020.



Entered into an agreement for a drawdown equity financing facility of up to $4 million over a 24-month period with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd., a subsidiary of Alumina Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm. Subsequently, the Company has drawn down three tranches under this agreement for total gross proceeds of $450,000. For more information please see the Company’s press releases dated October 6, 2020; November 10, 2020; and November 30, 2020.



