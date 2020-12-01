New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MIRROR COATINGS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993372/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Mirrors reflect the incident light.The reflective surfaces find varied applications.



Depositing a layer of reflected coating using mirror coatings is the widely-used method to form a polished surface.In sectors like construction, mirrors and glasses find extensive use in commercial and residential buildings.



They are commonly used as building materials.They are also used for aesthetic purposes.



Mirrors are utilized in dressing rooms, washrooms, and other commercial areas, like showrooms, salons, and jewelry shops. The growing trend of green buildings for increasing dependency on natural light is another factor that fuels the demand for the market under study. Regions like the Asia Pacific is witnessing an increase in construction activities, given the rising economic aspects. Thus, with the increasing construction activities, the demand for glass and mirrors is set to rise, thereby driving the mirror coatings market growth.

At the same time, stringent government regulations are set to hinder the market growth. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) of the United States implemented several regulatory norms on the wide usage of solvent-borne coatings, VOCs, HAPs like chromium and led-based heavy metals, and highly toxic solvents.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global mirror coatings market includes the evaluation of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is set to remain the prominent region, garnering the largest market share and highest CAGR by 2028.



This is attributed to the dense population and the rapidly growing construction activities.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition in the market is evaluated to be high during the forecast period.The market has only a few major manufacturers with already established long-term contracts with major mirror manufacturers.



Some of the prominent companies in the market include, Casix, Dynasil Corporation, Berliner Glas, Abrisa Technologies, Accucoat Inc, etc.



1. ABRISA TECHNOLOGIES

2. ACCUCOAT INC

3. BERLINER GLAS

4. CASIX

5. DYNASIL CORPORATION

6. EDMUND OPTICS INC

7. EVAPORATED COATINGS INC

8. FENZI SPA

9. FOSTA-TEK OPTICS

10. GENERAL OPTICS (ASIA LIMITED)

11. GUARDIAN GLASS LLC

12. JML OPTICAL

13. MADER

14. OPHIR OPTRONICS SOLUTIONS LTD

15. ZEISS INTERNATIONAL

