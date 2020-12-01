Worcester, MA, USA and Thane, Mahrashtra, India, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) and the Indian Rubber Manufactu rers Research Association (IRMRA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a wide range of collaborative activities, including but not limited to research, innovation, testing and technology transfer in midstream and downstream sectors of the rubber industry.



IRMRA is an internationally renowned Research and Development Centre of Excellence for the non-tire and tire sectors, with expertise in nanotech and latex technologies. It is an autonomous institution under the jurisdiction of The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, New Delhi with facilities in three locations: Headquarters in Mumbai (Maharashtra), and branches in Kolkata (West Bengal) and Sricity (Andhra Pradesh).

“Within the natural rubber latex industry, deproteinized natural rubber (DPNR), both latex and solid, is known for its superior static and dynamic properties that improve end product performance,” stated Dr. K. Rajkumar, Director of IRMRA. “IRMRA’s goal is to team with Vystar to develop viscoelastic DPNR variants having properties for expanding its applications in specific new arenas such as green tires, biodegradable and other unique bioelastoplast product lines that desire a new approach. We appreciate that Vystar will be collaborating with us for R&D in many different areas that have the potential to benefit consumers as an environment sustainable and renewable resource available worldwide.”

The collaboration between IRMRA and Vystar, the creator of Vytex multi-patented, non-enzymatic deproteinized latex and solid natural rubber, could cover, but is not limited to the following areas:

Testing and standard development in relation to tire and non-tire and latex areas; Collaboration and training to exchange knowledge between Vystar and IRMRA researchers. Product development such as: engineering rubber products – mounting, foams, seismic bearings, specialty rubber (cost reduction), substitute material (i.e. polychloroprene and nitrile), specialty rubber products; niche applications (i.e. yoga and exercise mats, paints, balloons, adhesive, footwear, wet suits); and applications in non-allergenic gloves and tires. Sustainability certification (e.g. Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), tire labelling, REACH (chemicals), etc. Consortium between IRMRA and Vystar to explore potential market in non-traditional rubber markets, such as Africa and potential IRMRA commercial technical support if Vystar and its marketing partners expand into emerging markets such as Africa and Latin America.

In the future, the parties may enter into a legally binding agreement for cooperative implementation of any or all of the above as both parties see fit.

The solid Vytex forms open up the dry rubber industry segment with the tire industry. Tires and automotive rubber components account for 65% of the rubber industry, consuming 9 million metric tons of natural rubber annually.

“IRMRA is internationally recognized for its vast breadth of expertise and resources in the tire and non-tire industries, as exemplified by its November 2020 Letter of Cooperation with ASTM International , the global standards organization. This MOU with Vystar creates the potential to open doors to many new opportunities for the use of sustainably produced Vytex,” noted William Doyle, Vytex R&D Adviser and former CEO of Vystar. “Vystar is looking forward to collaborating with IRMRA to explore new solutions to improve products and create more environmentally friendly products.”

“Manufacturers across many industries are working continuously to identify eco-friendly sustainable and biodegradable materials to replace non-renewable, non-biodegradable materials, such as synthetic rubber and plastics,” stated Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. “Many are also looking for low or no nitrosamine and ammonia formulations of latex. This opportunity to collaborate with IRMRA’s vast source of knowledge and experience may lead to the development and/or adaptation of new Vytex formulations, dry rubbers and bioelastoplasts to meet their needs, with the added benefits of healthier manufacturing environments and sustainable end products with enhanced properties.”

Vytex is a rubber hydrocarbon material with the proteins and non-rubber components that cause allergies removed to create an ultra-pure latex and dry rubber with a more compact molecular network of greater durability and flexibility that is virtually odor free with a reduced risk of developing or triggering contact allergies. An added bonus is that Vytex is completely biodegradable and sustainably sourced. Vytex is ideal for applications such as medical devices, catheters, tubing, condoms and gloves (natural rubber latex glove use has been surging worldwide amid the COVID-19 crisis). Other products include foam mattresses, toppers, pillows, cushions, balloons, adhesives, sports equipment, footwear, apparel and threads. It is compatible with several synthetic rubbers which also enables their synergistic and symbiotic usage.

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir ® UV light air purification products, Vytex ™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

About IRMRA

The Indian Rubber Manufacturers Research Association, established in 1958, is an internationally renowned Research and Development Centre of Excellence both for non-tyre & tyre sectors in India. IRMRA is an autonomous institution under jurisdiction of The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, New Delhi, having ISO / IEC 17025 -2017 accredited laboratories in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Sricity (Andra Pradesh) with R&D and testing facilities for polymer and allied industry.

In the last 60 years, with the help of state-of-the-art facilities created with the initial financial assistance granted by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India and expertise developed by our talented scientists, IRMRA is well known for its expertise in the fields of tyre and non-tyre testing and investigations, research and products/compound development, training & manpower development and consultancy services. It has diversified its activities in sophisticated new areas such as nano and latex technologies, as well as rubber engineering. For more information visit www.irmra.org



