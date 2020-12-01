ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge , a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, announced today that all keynotes and sessions from its annual conference, BLUEPRINT 2020, are now available on demand. BLUEPRINT, held virtually on Sept. 23-24, featured actionable, informative general sessions and keynotes from:



Supply Chain industry experts Lora Cecere and Adrian Gonzalez

Blue Ridge CEO Jim Byrnes, EVP of Product Strategy Cliff Isaacson and CTO Santhosh Srirambhatla

Blue Ridge customers including Watsco and Shamrock Foods

Blue Ridge partners including Koerber Supply Chain and Northfind Management

Blue Ridge product leaders for Supply Chain Planning, Integrated Business Planning and Price Optimization



All sessions can be viewed on-demand at https://blueridgeglobal.com/blueprint-2020-ondemand.

BLUEPRINT is an insight-rich and practical event for supply chain executives, directors, managers and practitioners who desire immediately actionable strategies to improve their business performance.

“On-demand virtual conference viewing has become the norm in this unique year of 2020, and we wanted to make sure that our customers and prospects have ready-made access to this treasure trove of valuable insights and advice,” said Jim Byrnes, chief executive officer, Blue Ridge. “BLUEPRINT 2020 featured our most comprehensive agenda of experts, customers and partners in the history of the event.”

The BLUEPRINT 2020 agenda featured the new Price Optimization solution, which leverages Machine Learning (ML) to quickly identify opportunities and simulate pricing strategies for peak margin, profits, revenues and sales. Price Optimization joins Blue Ridge’s suite of Supply Chain Planning solutions, including Integrated Business Planning (IBP) to seamlessly review, identify and manage demand exceptions across business units, and Integrated Demand Forecasting (IDF), which creates fully configured orders, economically optimized to a company’s goals for up to 24 months in advance.

