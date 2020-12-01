Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 November 2020£39.18m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 November 2020£39.18m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):53,559,321 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 November 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *73.15p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *72.47p 
   
Ordinary share price 60.75p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(16.96%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/11/2020 
  
    
Portolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets22.83% 
2Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)17.63% 
3Volex Plc14.35% 
4Hargreaves Services Plc 7.22% 
5Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.03% 
6Adept Technology Group Plc 5.62% 
7Synectics Plc4.90% 
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.11% 
9DigitalBox plc4.06% 
10Duke Royalty Ltd3.58% 
11Real Good Food Company Plc0.58% 
12Science in Sport Plc0.39% 
 Other8.68% 
 Total100.00% 