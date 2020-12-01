New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market - Analysis By Type, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993458/?utm_source=GNW

Also, the manufacturers making continuous efforts in research and development for healthy products which are in turn are accelerating demand for specialty food ingredients such as antioxidants, proteins, vitamins and minerals across the regions.



Furthermore, there is a strong association between the Specialty Food Ingredients market and the processed food and beverage markets. Also, the rising demand for food safety and shelf-life, the manufacturers of processed or convenience food are keen on presenting the best food product to the consumer playing a crucial role in driving the demand for specialty food ingredients. The main driving forces for the growing market are the advanced technology, nutrition and taste convergence, rise in convenience food sector and growing end users’ applications have been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Specialty Food Ingredients during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.



Under the Type segment, the market share of vitamins and minerals is expected to increase owing to being used in various dishes as an important sub type of specialty food ingredient is accelerating the market growth In addition, COVID-19 Pandemic has resulted in changing operations in the value and supply chains of various segments of the industry that also triggered players in the beverages, confectionary, sauces, dressings, and condiments markets across European Unions and all other regions. Manufacturers would have to increase focus on curbing the production costs in order to sustain competitive prices to manage healthy revenue cycles. However, a significant supply disruption or sharp increase in any of raw material prices in the product production have an adverse impact on growth and profitability. Nonetheless, the rise in awareness of including plant-based products in diet and rise in the demand for healthier and nutrient rich processed food have supported the market demand of specialty food ingredient market across the regions. Also, setting new standards for technology and sustainability in krill harvesting by krill harvesting companies and rise in the demand for plant sourced omega nutrient are expected to support the Specialty Food Ingredients market to a greater extent.



On the basis of Application segment, Beverages holds the largest market share and value during the historical period. The demand of processed, baked and healthier food products are accelerating the demand for bakery and confectionary products in the market. Also, the rise in the demand for various types of sauces, condiments and flavored products are estimated to pull the market.

Among the regions, North America is largest market of demanding Specialty Food Ingredients. Factors such as rising number of patients with chronic heart diseases, rising diabetic population, blood pressure diseases are driving the market for the healthier food products which in turn expected to bolster the market for Specialty Food Ingredients Market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR on the back of rising awareness and use of specialty nutrients in various dishes by masses, rising level of patient population and high use of specialty food nutrient in infant food, dietary supplements in the region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Value.

• The report analyses Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein, Fat, Others).

• The report assesses the Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments, Others).

• The Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, France, UK, Spain, Germany, China, India, Australia and Japan).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Type, By Application and Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges, mergers and acquisitions of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Givaudan, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer-daniels-midland Company, KF Specialty Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Sensient Technologies, Kemin Industries, Cargill, DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of Specialty Food Ingredients market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993458/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001