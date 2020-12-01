New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DISPOSABLE PATIENT POSITIONING PRODUCTS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993367/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Patient positioning is essential for ensuring an effective and safe surgical procedure. Proper patient positioning primarily depends on the length and type of operations, the products, and devices required, as well as the patient’s access to anesthesia, among other factors.

The number of surgical procedures performed across the world, is on a constant rise, mainly due to the surging geriatric population.Surgical care is important for managing numerous medical conditions like, cardiovascular diseases, injuries, infections, cancers, mental illnesses, malignancy, and cerebrovascular diseases.



Besides, unhealthy dietary habits and changing lifestyles significantly contribute to the increased prevalence of chronic conditions, thereby raising the demand for surgical procedures.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global disposable patient positioning products market growth analysis includes assessing North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is set to dominate the global market, owing to factors such as, the increased surgery volume, the growing geriatric populace, reduced healthcare costs, and the improved quality and efficacy of surgical care.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Manufacturers across the global disposable patient positioning products market strive to raise their revenue share by improving existing products and developing newer devices.The market share is distributed among several top enterprises that concentrate on innovative and advanced products in order to harbor the maximum stake.



As a result, competitive rivalry is anticipated to be high over the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the market include, Cardinal Health, Xodus Medical, Ansell Ltd, Symmetry Surgical, Steris PLC, Aspen Surgical, etc.



