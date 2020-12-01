Saint-Herblain (France), December 1, 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) announces the availability of the documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Radisson Blu Hotel, 6 place Aristide Briand, 44000 Nantes, France (“General Meeting”).

All documents and information related to the General Meeting are available on the Company’s website at https://valneva.com/investors/extraordinary-general-meeting-2020/ .

The Preliminary Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the draft resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the modalities of participation, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on November 16, 2020.

The documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to the shareholders as from the date of publication of the convening notice for the General Meeting, in accordance with applicable regulations. Any shareholder holding registered shares will therefore have the possibility to request, until the 5th day inclusive before the General Meeting, that the Company send these documents to him/her/it. This request can be made by email or by mail, to the contact details of the General Meeting department below. The same right shall be given to any shareholder owning bearer shares, who justifies such by providing the Company with a shareholding certificate certifying the registration of the shares in a bearer securities account managed by an authorized intermediary.

The shareholders will also have the possibility to consult the documents and information referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, at the Company's registered office, as from the date of publication of the convening notice of meeting, or at least during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting, depending on the document concerned.

COVID-19 warning: In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may be required to amend the modalities of participation applicable to its General Meeting of December 22, 2020, which may eventually be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders, at Valneva's registered office, if legal and/or regulatory provisions so allow.

We therefore recommend that our shareholders regularly consult the section of Valneva’s website related to the Extraordinary General Meeting 2020, which may be updated to specify the final modalities of participation applicable to this General Meeting based on health and legal requirements (see www.valneva.com , Section "Investors" / "Extraordinary General Meeting 2020").

The Company’s shareholders are also invited to vote prior to the General Meeting, either by mail (recommended method) or by giving a proxy to the Chair of the General Meeting, using the form provided for this purpose (available on Valneva’s website).

Generally, considering the possible slowdown of postal services in the context of COVID-19, Valneva encourages its shareholders to send all requests or correspondence related to the General Meeting via email to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com .

Contact details General Meeting department

Valneva SE

Service Assemblée Générale

6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

assemblee.generale@valneva.com





About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. The Company has several vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease, COVID-19 and chikungunya. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC.



Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

Director Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

investors@valneva.com



Teresa Pinzolits

Corporate Communications Specialist

T +43 (0)1 20620 1116

communications@valneva.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to the potential Offering, the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates, the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for product candidates, the ability to protect intellectual property and operate the business without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of their in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Please refer to the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 30, 2020 under n° D.20-0217 for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

Attachment