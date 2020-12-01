New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South Korea Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993006/?utm_source=GNW

The real GDP of South Korea is expected to decline by 1.2% due to the severe reduction in economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Bank of Korea, in the first quarter of 2020, the economy contracted by 1.4%, with the core manufacturing and services sectors contracting by 1.8% and 2%, respectively, and private consumption falling by 6.4% compared to the same period in 2019. Sales of beer & cider are expected to see a decline, at least in the short term, as the country battles to overcome a myriad of factors impacting the economy and consumer confidence.



South Korea Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 report provides a complete overview of the South Korea Beer and Cider industry structure offering a comprehensive insight into historical background trends, 2019 performance and 2020 outlook.



Scope

Covering total market (On and Off-Premise) the report details -

- 2014-2019 actual detailed Beer Consumption Volume data by Segment, Brand, Brewer, Packaging and Distribution (On and Off-Premise), with 2020 forecasts.

- Value by distribution channel 2013-2019, with 2020 forecasts.

- Overview of the competitive landscape in the Beer and Cider market, with analysis of key company performance.

- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the Beer and Cider market.



Reasons to Buy

- Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the South Korea Beer and Cider industry, from the latest competitive intelligence of both historical and forecast trends to enhance your corporate strategic planning.

- Evaluate the current emerging trends and future growth opportunities in the South Korea Beer and Cider market to support your brand development and marketing initiatives.

- Understand volume vs. value trends and identify the key growth opportunities across the super-premium, premium, mainstream and discount segments to best target profitability.

- Analyze domestic and imported beer brand performance and determine the key trends driving consumption preference to develop a competitive advantage.

- Interrogate the unique granularity of our data to analyze the market on a variety of levels to make well-informed decisions on future threats and growth prospects in the marketplace for your company.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993006/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001