The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID, LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 6 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to 2025.
The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the technological advancements in LED technology, rising number of government initiatives to promote the adoption of CEA practices, growing demand for food owing to the continuously increasing population, and ongoing legalization of cannabis cultivation. Moreover, increasing the adoption of CEA facilities to meet the growing demand for fresh produce due to COVID-19, and increasing awareness regarding benefits provided by LED technology to grow crops through the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic could play a key role in driving the growth of the horticulture lighting market.
Rising penetration of LED lights in indoor farming due to their long lifespan, spectrum adjustability, and energy efficiency
The LED technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for horticulture lighting market, by technology. Energy efficiency continues to be a key factor for the adoption of LED technology in the horticulture sector, along with additional benefits in the form of low heat, long lifespan, light weight, and enhanced controllability. This is expected to boost their adoption across various applications during the forecast period.
Fruits and vegetables is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period
The fruits and vegetables segment is projected to account for the largest size of the horticulture lighting market from 2020 to 2025, by cultivation. Increasing demand for quick and fresh horticultural produce owing to population growth and loss of arable land is a key factor driving the growth of this segment of the market. The surging number of vertical farms and greenhouses is also expected to contribute to the growth of this segment of the market.
APAC is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025
APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for horticulture lighting market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to its continuously increasing population, which leads to rising demand for food from APAC. This has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced farming technologies such as CEA to enable the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. Moreover, high pressure on cultivators to improve agricultural yields with limited available resources and increased requirements to protect crops from unexpected climatic changes are also contributing to the adoption of horticulture lighting in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Horticulture Lighting Market
4.2 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Offering
4.3 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Technology
4.4 Horticulture Lighting Market in APAC, by Application and Geography
4.5 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Lighting Type
4.6 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Cultivation
4.7 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology
5.2.1.2 High Demand for Fresh Produce in Quick Time Owing to Population Growth and Loss of Arable Land
5.2.1.3 Increased Funding to Build Vertical Farms and Greenhouses, Along with Legalization of Cannabis Cultivation
5.2.1.4 Extensive Deployment of LED Fixtures in Controlled Agricultural Environment
5.2.1.5 Widespread Use of Automated and Energy-Efficient Lighting Fixtures to Minimize Energy Costs and Regulate Plant Growth
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Setup and Installation Costs of LED Grow Lights
5.2.2.2 Complex Requirement for Varied Light Spectra for Different Crops
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Promising Trend of Farm-to-Table Concept
5.2.3.2 Potential Market Opportunities in Asian and Middle Eastern Economies for Vertical Farming
5.2.3.3 Year-Round Crop Production, Irrespective of Weather Conditions
5.2.3.4 Gradual Emergence of Horticulture Lighting Software and Calculator
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexities Associated with Deployment of Controlled Environment Agriculture Technology in Large-Sized Fields and High Need for Technical Know-How
5.2.4.2 Lack of Standard Testing Practices for Accessing Product Quality of Horticulture Lights and Their Fixtures
5.2.4.3 Effective Integration of Different Components and Technologies Used in CEA Facilities
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Research and Development
6.2.2 Component Providers/Input Suppliers
6.2.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers
6.2.4 System Integrators, Technology, and Service Providers
6.2.5 Distributors and Sales Partners
6.2.6 End-users
6.3 Market Map: Horticulture Lighitng Market
6.4 Key Technology and Industry Trends
6.5 Pricing Analysis
6.6 Patent Analysis
6.7 Tariff Regulations Regarding Horticulture Lighting
6.8 Lighting Products: Tariff-Related Data
6.9 Case Studies
6.9.1 Introduction
6.9.2 Beijing Vegetable Research Center
6.9.3 Kernock Park Plants
6.9.4 Scea La Giraudiere
6.9.5 Glenwood Valley Farms
6.9.6 Botanica
6.9.7 Green Simplicity
6.9.8 Ljusgarda
6.9.9 NS Brands
6.9.10 Sanoid Isolates
6.10 Hid (HPS) vs LED: Trend Analysis
6.10.1 Views of Industry Experts Pertaining to Increasing Adoption of LED Lights
6.10.2 HID (HPS) vs LED Pricing Analysis
7 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Greenhouses
7.2.1 Greenhouses Use Grow Lights for Increased Horticulture Yields
7.3 Vertical Farms
7.3.1 Optimum Use of Vertical Spaces and Energy to Result in Demand for Horticulture Lighting in Vertical Farms
7.3.2 Region-Wise Recent Developments in Vertical Farming Market
7.4 Indoor Farms
7.4.1 Technological Advancements in Grow Lights Help in Effective Indoor Farming to Increase Crop Yields
7.5 Others
8 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Installation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 New Installations
8.2.1 Growing Global Adoption of Vertical Farms to Fuel Growth of New Installations Segment of Horticulture Lighting Market
8.3 Retrofit Installations
8.3.1 Retrofitting of Existing Light Fixtures Help Save Energy and Improve Yield Quality in Commercial Greenhouses and Vertical Farms
9 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Lighting Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Toplighting
9.2.1 Prominence of Toplighting in CEA Facilities
9.3 Interlighting
9.3.1 Increased Use of Interlighting to Offer Adequate Light to Lower Parts of Plants
10 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Offering
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hardware
10.2.1 Lighting Fixtures
10.2.1.1 Growing Use of HPS and LED Lights in CEA Facilities
10.2.2 Lighting Controls
10.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for LED Drivers and Ballasts as Lighting Controls in CEA Facilities
10.3 Software and Services
10.3.1 Growing Adoption of Horticulture Lighting Software and Services to Ensure Seamless Operations of Greenhouses and Indoor Farms
11 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Cultivation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fruits and Vegetables
11.2.1 Increased Demand for High-Quality Organic Fruits and Vegetables Promote Adoption of Horticulture Lighting in Vertical Farms and Greenhouses
11.3 Floriculture
11.3.1 Europe to Hold Large Size of Horticulture Lighting Market for Floriculture from 2020 to 2025
11.4 Cannabis
11.4.1 Cannabis Segment of Horticulture Lighting Market to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025
12 Horticulture Lighting Market, by Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Fluorescent
12.2.1 T5 Fluorescent Lights
12.2.1.1 Increasing Use of T5 Fluorescent Lights for Indoor Cultivation
12.2.2 Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)
12.2.2.1 Surging Adoption of CFL for Growing Herbs and Plants in Small Spaces
12.3 High-Intensity Discharge (HID)
12.3.1 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Lamps
12.3.1.1 Growing Use of HPS Lamps for Uniform Distribution of Light Across Crops
12.3.2 Metal-Halide (MH) Lamps
12.3.2.1 Surging Demand for Metal-Halide Lamps During Initial Vegetative Stage of Plant Growth
12.4 HPS vs MH
12.5 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
12.5.1 Rising Penetration of LED Lights in Indoor Farming due to Their Long Lifespan, Spectrum Adjustability, and Energy Efficiency
12.6 Other Technologies
13 Geographic Analysis
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 APAC
13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Share and Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Horticulture Lighting Market
14.3 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2015-2019
14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.4.1 Star
14.4.2 Emerging Leader
14.4.3 Pervasive
14.4.4 Participant
14.5 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019
14.5.1 Progressive Companies
14.5.2 Responsive Companies
14.5.3 Dynamic Companies
14.5.4 Starting Blocks
14.6 Competitive Scenario
14.6.1 Product Launches
14.6.2 Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations, and Partnerships
14.6.3 Expansions and Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Signify Holding
15.1.2 Gavita International B.V.
15.1.3 Heliospectra AB
15.1.4 OSRAM GmbH (Part of AMS AG)
15.1.5 California Lightworks
15.1.6 Valoya
15.1.7 LumiGrow, Inc.
15.1.8 Hortilux Schreder (Dool Industries)
15.1.9 Eye Hortilux (An Eye Lighting Division)
15.1.10 ILUMINAR Lighting
15.2 Other Important Players
15.2.1 GE Current, a Daintree Company
15.2.2 Parsource
15.2.3 GE Lighting, a Savant Company
15.2.4 Hubbell
15.2.5 Agrolux
15.2.6 Econolux
15.2.7 Oreon
15.2.8 Glaciallight - Lighting Division of Glacialtech
15.2.9 Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.
15.2.10 Viparspectra
15.3 Noticeable Start-Ups
15.3.1 Active Grow LLC
15.3.2 Agnetix
15.3.3 Thrive Agritech
15.3.4 Vividgro (Subsidiary of Lighting Science Group Corporation)
15.3.5 Hyperion Grow Lights
16 Appendix
16.1 Insights of Industry Experts
16.2 Questionnaire for Horticulture Lighting Market
16.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
16.4 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wfl76
